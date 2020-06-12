Affordable, Weekly Virtual Summer Camps from Nepris Let Kids Explore Careers, Take Tours and Meet Exciting People

Nepris Virtual Summer Camps are cost-effective virtual camps for K-12 students to keep busy while discovering what could be their future career

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nepris is offering seven different Virtual Summer Camps for parents seeking cost-effective and engaging activities for their kids to do this summer. Since in-person summer camps probably won’t be available to many families either due to cost or restrictions imposed by COVID-19, this comes at just the right time. Click to Tweet.

Nepris Virtual Summer Camps (VSC) differ from the traditional summer camps which tend to emphasize one single activity, like video games or coding. Nepris camps cover a broad range of topics within a theme. Kids can join via live virtual chats led by career-professionals. An at-home learning activity then helps them connect the dots between that person’s profession and the real world. Each camp week costs $20.00 and campers learn about a unique field of study with a daily age-appropriate virtual experience and fun activity.

“Building on our unique ability to help students explore careers by connecting with professionals, the Nepris Virtual Summer Camp features seven weeks of fun and engaging real-world experiences that will spark campers’ interest in future career endeavors,” said Sabari Raja, co-founder and CEO of Nepris. “Campers can choose from STEM Week, the Arts, Food, Life Skills, Cool Careers, and more for daily, virtual experiences with industry professionals to learn about their cool jobs.”

Campers will connect with career professionals from L’Oreal USA, NASA, World Wildlife Fund, Google, YouTube, Verizon, LinkedIn, and more. From touring a farm to understand where our food comes from to learning about space from rocket scientists, campers will engage in real-world experiences that bring relevance to the subjects they learn in school and open their minds to unique career pathways.

During Cool Careers Week, middle and high school campers will join in K12’s Job Shadow Week, which will be hosted virtually this year by Nepris. Tallo, an online platform that assists students in connecting with career opportunities, will take campers’ career interests one step further, by demonstrating how they can use their unique skills, interests, and passions to match with available scholarships.

June 15-18 STEM Camp



June 22-25 Skills Camp



June 29-July 2 Arts Camp



July 6-9 All About Food Camp



July 13-17 Cool Careers Camp



July 20-23 How It’s Made Camp



July 27-30 Future Week

About Nepris

Austin-based Nepris provides a cloud-based platform connecting industry professionals with K-16 classrooms so that students see the relevance of what they are learning in school. Students are exposed to diverse role models and career paths in STEM, the Arts, retail, manufacturing, and countless other careers. Nepris makes it easy for teachers to leverage industry connections while offering a scalable platform for companies and regional intermediaries to easily and effectively engage the current workforce with the future workforce, virtually. Nearly a half-million students have participated in a Nepris virtual session or have viewed one of the 10,000 hours of videos in its library. See Nepris in action at Nepris.com. @NeprisApp

