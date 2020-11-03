AndroVideo Inc. and the Open Security & Safety Alliance Spotlight First Commercially Available Camera(s) Built According to OSSA’s Technology Stack

The AndroVideo Smart Edge Camera Earns the “Driven by OSSA” Seal as the Security Industry Embraces Open Ecosystems for a Prosperous Market

TAIPEI, Taiwan & SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–The Open Security & Safety Alliance (OSSA) is pleased to announce AndroVideo released its first security camera that follows OSSA’s Technology Stack. OSSA drives an open platform principle and philosophy to open up the security and safety marketplace to fuel innovation beyond the limits of a single organization.

Supporting the security industry’s emerging open ecosystem, the new Smart Edge Camera from AndroVideo is available now and bears the “Driven by OSSA” seal. This mark indicates the product follows the OSSA Technology Stack for video security devices that prescribes the use of a common operating systems (OS), with the first two OSSA Specifications being:

OSSA Application Interface Specification

OSSA Compliant Camera Definition Specification

The seal also ensures seamless connectivity within the newly established digital marketplace operated by Security & Safety Things – also an OSSA member organization. This single marketplace is a central hub that provides tools and information to enable third-party app development. System integrators can then use the infrastructure to purchase, install and manage the apps on ‘Driven by OSSA’ camera devices. This consolidated approach is a core component of the Alliance’s vision to steer open standards.

AndroVideo is a leading developer and manufacturer of smart edge cameras that offer impressive technological advancements. The AndroVideo Smart Edge Camera runs the operating system provided by Security & Safety Things and seamlessly connects to their recently announced digital marketplace.

“As an early member of the Open Security & Safety Alliance, we are proud to participate in this ecosystem that facilitates cooperation among camera manufacturers, developers, integrators and end users,” said Jonny Wu, Vice President at AndroVideo/Ability Group and OSSA Contributor Member. “We’re eager to collaborate with all OSSA members to push the envelope on open platform principles that benefit both users and participants.”

AndroVideo takes security up a notch with its competitive edge computing capabilities. The MD2, EBL2 and VD2 in dome, bullet and vandal dome form factors incorporate various robust technical features. Engineered with expertise in image quality tuning, the new product line provides market players with a highly optimized, application-ready platform for rapid AIoT development.

“We congratulate AndroVideo for being one of the first OSSA members to come to market with cameras based on our Technology Stack and the Alliance’s founding vision/philosophy,” said Johan Jubbega, President, Open Security & Safety Alliance. “By establishing connections and partnerships through the Alliance, AndroVideo secures a strong foothold in this collaborative ecosystem as it evolves and the IoT continues to mature across the security and safety landscape.”

For more information about AndroVideo Smart Edge Cameras, visit www.androvideo.com. To learn how OSSA members are enabling open innovation for security and safety solutions, please visit www.opensecurityandsafetyalliance.org and sign up for the OSSA Interest List to receive occasional updates about what’s next on the security horizon from the Alliance and its innovative member organizations.

About AndroVideo

AndroVideo Inc. designs AI cameras and strives to develop simple yet effective products based on an integrated hardware-software platform. We use powerful SoCs and high-definition camera lenses as the underlying hardware, with AI engines atop this highly integrated architecture. Our MD2, VD2 and EBL2 product lines are based on best-in-class components and today’s latest innovations in artificial intelligence and edge device computing. For more information, visit www.androvideo.com.

About the Open Security & Safety Alliance

The Open Security & Safety Alliance is a collaboration initiative that brings together like-minded organizations in order to create a framework providing standards and specifications for common components including an operating system, IoT infrastructure, collective approach for data security and privacy, and a drive for improved levels of performance for security and safety solutions. This will help the market and parties involved to focus on the aspects that really add value for their customers and open up new application possibilities, even beyond security and safety. For more information, visit www.opensecurityandsafetyalliance.org.

