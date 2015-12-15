Aruba ClearPass Security Portfolio Receives Coveted Cyber Catalyst℠ Designation

For Second Consecutive Time, Leading Cyber Insurers Recognize Aruba Security Innovations for the Ability to Reduce Cyber Risk for Zero Trust and SASE Implementations

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that its ClearPass family of identity-based access control security solutions has been recognized for its ability to reduce risk by insurers in the Cyber CatalystSM program created by Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and risk management. Cyber Catalyst by MarshSM is a cybersecurity evaluation program in which participating insurers independently evaluate cybersecurity products and solutions to identify those that they believe have the ability to reduce cyber risk.

Developed with the goal of helping organizations make informed decisions about cybersecurity products, the Cyber Catalyst program enables customers that adopt designated technologies to be considered for enhanced terms and conditions on cyber insurance policies from participating insurers. Aruba ClearPass joins Aruba Policy Enforcement Firewall (PEF), which received the designation in 2019, marking the second time in a row that Aruba security solutions have been recognized. Now, with both ClearPass and PEF having received the Cyber Catalyst designation, customers have an integrated identity-based network access control solution that is the foundation for both Zero Trust and Security Access Service Edge (SASE) frameworks.

According to the Cyber Catalyst 2020 Risk Outlook report published by Marsh, the global cost of cybercrime is estimated at $1 trillion, with cybersecurity spending forecast to reach $230 billion in 2025.1 With all of this at stake and thousands of products flooding the cybersecurity marketplace, organizations are looking for clarity and guidance from a reliable source that understands risk and the constantly-morphing risk landscape. Since insurers are often called upon to respond to costly, catastrophic cyber events, they possess valuable insight into how best to protect an organization’s assets.

Products that receive the Cyber Catalyst designation undergo a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process in which each of the participating insurers assess the cybersecurity solutions’ ability to reduce cyber risk, while meeting key practical considerations such as ease of deployment and ongoing management requirements. A majority voted to designate Aruba ClearPass as a Cyber Catalyst solution for its ability to provide full-spectrum visibility, combined with role- and device-based secure network access control for IoT, BYOD, corporate devices, as well as employees, contractors and guests. Whether deployed alone or used in conjunction with Aruba PEF, ClearPass helps customers adopt a Zero Trust posture to mitigate the risks associated with the explosive growth in attacks targeting IoT devices and users connecting to the network. This approach can also support organizations who are looking to implement a SASE approach to protecting its operations. To further reduce security complexity, while strengthening enforcement functions, ClearPass integrates with an ecosystem of 150+ third-party solutions across a broad range of security capabilities.

“Aruba’s security-centric and Edge-focused heritage enables them to see the world through a different lens when compared with the view of other networking companies,” said Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst at ZK Research. “It’s this unique, edge-to-cloud perspective that enables Aruba to consistently develop proven, built-in security solutions that are well-suited for the needs of the modern enterprise, especially with the growing prevalence of IoT and remote working, which can result in an expanded and rapidly changing threat landscape.”

“The Cyber Catalyst designation signals that leading insurers believe Aruba ClearPass can help reduce cyber risk, and strongly merits consideration by organizations who seek solutions that yield meaningful improvements in cyber risk outcomes,” said Tom Reagan, US Cyber Practice leader at Marsh. “This class of Cyber Catalyst solutions are designed to address the cyber risks that organizations face today and, together with the 2019 designees, comprise a roster of more than 30 cybersecurity products insurers believe can be highly effective against cyber threats.”

