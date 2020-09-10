Avnet Introduces 96Boards ON Semiconductor Dual Camera Mezzanine for Fast Prototyping

Allows design and system engineers to develop embedded vision applications with camera sensor modules at a much lower cost of entry

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) today introduced the 96Boards ON Semiconductor Dual Camera Mezzanine development and prototyping platform for the AP1302 imaging processor coupled with dual imaging camera modules. This platform will enable design and system engineers to create cost-effective embedded vision applications utilizing industry-standard technologies.

The two Imager Access System (IAS) camera modules that ship standard on this Mezzanine use the AR0144 monochrome digital image sensor from ON Semiconductor. The AR0144 is a 1-megapixel Mobile Industry Processor Interface (MIPI) sensor (1280 horizontal by 800 vertical resolution) and will run at 60 frames per second at full resolution. Its innovative global shutter pixel design is optimized for accurate and fast capture of moving scenes while producing clear, sharp digital images. The ability to capture clear images is critical for applications such as scanning, industrial inspection and drone navigation.

By using the 96Boards standard, this card can easily enable low-latency vision system prototyping by leveraging the many capabilities of the Xilinx Ultra96-V2 platform.

“This prototyping platform is specially created for design engineers, system engineers and suppliers to focus on IoT vision, AI and computer imaging applications,” said Jim Beneke, vice president of products and emerging technologies, Avnet. “It simplifies the complex process of developing applications with imaging sensors. In addition, Avnet has matched this card with our Ultra96-V2 to provide a very high performance, cost-effective AI vision platform.”

The platform utilizes MIPI and the camera serial interface (CSI2) standardizations which are specifications of the MIPI Alliance. The MIPI-CSI2 specification defines the interface between the image sensors, ISP and a host processor, and is widely used for high-speed communications output from image sensors in most embedded systems.

The API 1302 image co-processor from ON Semiconductor performs image processing functions within the platform, including turning, configuration and calibration of the sensors. These processing functions also help to reduce design efforts of developing an embedded camera system. The AP1302 interfaces the sensors and the host processor using MIPI-CSI2 lanes.

The IAS image sensor module interface from ON Semiconductor helps solve this problem and enables:

1) Simplified camera system design: A single, standardized interface helps to quickly connect the imaging module to the processing board, such as the 96Boards Mezzanine.



2) Shorter lifecycle: Solution decreases time to market by enabling low-touch design.



3) Lowered learning curve: Prior imaging system expertise is not required since IAS is a plug-and-play solution.

The purpose of the standardized IAS interface is to help any embedded vision system or board designer to gain access to all compatible image sensor modules.

“By combining the readily available ON Semiconductor image sensor-based IAS modules with the capability and flexibility of the AP1302 ISP, we have enabled manufacturers to easily prototype designs using the industry-standard 96Boards format,” said Gianluca Colli, vice president and general manager, Consumer Solutions Division of the Intelligent Solutions Group at ON Semiconductor.

The Avnet-designed 96Boards ON Semiconductor Dual Camera Mezzanine development and prototyping platform comes with two IAS sensor modules and an AP1302 imaging co-processor. It is available today in the Americas, EMEA, APAC and Japan for $199 (USD). Learn more about the kit.

