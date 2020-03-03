Black Shark Unveiled the World First 5G Gaming Smartphone Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro, and Black Shark Bluetooth Earphones 2

Black Shark partners with Tencent Games to launch the world 1 st 5G gaming phone series Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro, now available for mainland China

Black Shark launches the world lowest latency bluetooth gaming earphones namely Ophidian on Indiegogo with 30% off at first 72 hours.

BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlackShark3–After the launch of its freshest branding that highlights “Gaming is Real”, the cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark proudly announces the arrival of its newest gaming device on the Chinese market, the world’s first 5G gaming smartphone series: Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro.





Black Shark aims to provide the unmatched and unique gaming experience by its hardware, software and services, and create the best gaming world with global gamers. With the new Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro, Black Shark once again leads the industry trends with extraordinary R&D innovation capacity.

World’s First 5G Gaming Smartphone with Extraordinary Performance

The 1st wave of gaming smartphone to be equipped with the most up-to-date flagship SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, delivering the best performance with 5th generation AI engine and Elite Gaming. Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro support both SA and NSA 5G architecture, the first of its kind to enable gaming under 5G network.

“Sandwich” liquid cooling system: The cutting-edge 4th generation liquid cooling system has an innovative “sandwich” structure, implying the long-shaped cooling pipes on both sides of the main board. Being the leader of liquid cooling technology, Black Shark became the first manufacturer to implement liquid cooling system into a smartphone, the most creative “sandwich structure” is built for keeping the core cool and enable the Snapdragon 865 to run at its best state, providing stably high performance during serious gameplay. Dual battery with 65W hyper charge – The world’s 1st dual battery with series charging and parallel discharging are mounted both on Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. The series charging of the two batteries enables 65W super-fast charging speed, while the parallel discharging allows a longer and more stable battery life. The R&D test records shows that Black Shark 3 with 4,720 mAh battery and Black Shark 3 Pro with 5,000 mAh battery take only 12 minutes for 50% charge and 38 minutes for a full charge.

USF 3.0 + LPDDR 5 – For a superior gaming experience, Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro uses UFS 3.0 RAM and LPDDR 5 ROM to ensure the smoothest and fastest data transfer. Enabling swift game loading and switching between scenes.

Dual “X” Antenna – Inherited from the Black Shark design language, the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro own the upgraded X-shape antenna design with a dual “X” on its back. This recognition is not only to symbolize Black Shark’s feature design, but also to ensure no signal block in horizonal handheld position.

Other spectaculars features all for the real gaming smartphone:

The Front Facing Symmetry Stereo Speakers located on both rims of the Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro provide even volume during gameplay. Thanks to the front-facing design, the sounds will not be obstructed in handheld position, enabling more immersive stereo audio experience. The 3.5mm headphone jack is also returned to echo global gamers’ longing request. Apart from the traditional USB Type-C charging, there are 4 magnetic charging contacts on the rear panel, supporting 18W fast charge, gamers are able to charge the phone when gaming with more comfortable handheld position. Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro shares the same triple camera setup, consisting a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 5MP camera for bokeh. The super night mode in RAW Domain provides a clear and vivid shot at night. The x-axis linear motor only in Black Shark 3 Pro massively improves the tactile experience. The different vibrations for different gaming scenarios add a new communication dimension in mobile gaming.

The Unmatched Control Experience

Master Button – The most gaming-centric mechanical design only on Black Shark 3 Pro – Master Button. These pop-up buttons on the shoulder-side which can be customized as hot key and could be taken good advantage in multitype of games, uplifts a whole new level to mobile gaming.

With the world leading 270Hz Touch Reporting Rate, Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro have the world’s lowest screen touch latency of 24ms, which breaks the world’s record again and makes Black Shark keep ranking the first place. The sensitive screen and lowest latency refer to faster bullet, swifter reaction and promising game win.

The Master Touch 3.0 – By upgrading the Master Touch to the 3.0 version, Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro are equipped with 4 pressure sensitive sensors, which allow the press zone becoming 48% larger than before. Also, it is more sensitive to various levels of press.

The Outstanding Display Quality

7.1” AMOLED 2K Display with 3,120×1,440 resolution for Black Shark 3 Pro and 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED Screen for Black Shark 3 provide a promising vivid gaming world to gamers.

TÜV-certified for Eye Comfort – Utilize the Pixelworks fifth generation visual processor and software, featuring its unique motion processing, Always-HDR mode and auto-adaptive display technology with Active DC Dimming, Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro enabling superior visual quality in all viewing conditions. The Black Shark 3 smartphone is also TÜV-certified for Eye Comfort.

Thanks to the MEMC technology by the independent image chipset, both Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro can upgrade the video frame rate from 25Hz to 90Hz.

Enhanced Gaming Experience with Bluetooth Earbuds Ophidian

On the same day of the new Black Shark 3 series launch to the Chinese market, Black Shark also introduced a new Bluetooth gaming earbuds, Black Shark Bluetooth Earphones 2 (Black Shark Ophidian Gaming Earbuds) on the well-known crowdfund platform Indiegogo. With the world’s lowest latency of 50ms, this new innovation is enabling users to listen to the sound of battle and shootouts as instant as when it happens on the screen.

With the world-renowned Knowles balanced armature drivers, a 10mm moving coil, and LHDC with a bandwidth that is 3x larger than most Bluetooth earphones deliver a premium listening experience.

Black Shark Ophidian was designed with looks and comfort in mind. At only 22g, the ergonomic bullet-style earbuds have a sleek design that’s complemented by bright and saturated RGB lights, making them fit perfectly with any gaming setup.

Earbuds can be recharged to 100% through the USB-C connector in 90 minutes to enjoy 14 hours of playback time without RGB lights.

Availability and Pricing

Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro’s availability at mainland China market:

BLACK SHARK 3 BLACK SHARK 3 PRO Available from 03 March 2020 Available from 10 March 2020 8+128G CNY 3499 8+256G CNY 4699 12+128G CNY 3799 12+256G CNY 4999 12+256G CNY 3999 / /

The overseas launch of Black Shark 3 series will be introduced in the near future.

Black Shark Ophidian Gaming Earbuds will be available from 03 March 2020, with 30% off its original price, selling for $69 for the first 72 hours, on Indiegogo platform, please visit: https://igg.me/at/black-shark-ophidian

About Black Shark

Cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark, creates gaming eco-system based on hardware, software and services, now mainly carried by smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide the unmatched and unique gaming experience and builds the best gaming world with global gamers. Black Shark is located in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit the company’s global website: http://global.blackshark.com/

