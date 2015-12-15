BrainChip Releases Fourth Episode in ‘This is our Mission’ Series

Conversation with Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer Anil Mankar serves as the highlight of latest monthly podcast entry

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high-performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Anil Mankar, BrainChip’s Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, will be the latest guest in the “This is our Mission” series of podcasts designed to provide insight on the Company’s strategy and progress. The 16-minute podcast will be available through the Company’s website, https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts/, as well as across all major podcast platforms Tuesday, 2 March, at 4:00 p.m. U.S. PST.

Mankar is an experienced semiconductor industry executive with great insight in driving business strategy for product development of system-level semiconductor products. In this fourth episode of the series, he discusses with host Louis DiNardo, BrainChip’s CEO, the company’s industrial advantages and the market benefits of its Akida™ neuromorphic processor. Among the topics covered are Beneficial AI, revolutionizing AI at the Edge, incremental learning and more.

“As the second founder of the company, Anil is the ‘Chip’ in BrainChip and has tremendous insight into the semiconductor industry in general and the success of BrainChip and Akida specifically,” said DiNardo. “As we generate more content for the BrainChip podcast through these monthly conversations, we are able to paint a more complete picture of how we fit into this leading-edge industry and how our approach to providing a high-performance, small, ultra-low power solution goes beyond what anyone else is currently capable of providing in neuromorphic computing. This latest entry into our podcast series is another not-to-be-missed event.”

Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

The BrainChip Podcast is a monthly event intended to provide company and industry insight for the engineering community in target markets, as well as analysts, technical and financial press and investors.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

