Chex Mix Unveils Chex Quest HD: A Highly Anticipated Upgrade to the Cult-Classic ‘90s Video Game

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ready, aim, ZORCH! Back by popular demand, Chex Mix is launching Chex Quest HD, a new, high-definition version of the fan-favorite video game, Chex Quest, available to play on the online gaming platform, STEAM, for free. Fully remastered in all its original 1996 glory, Chex Quest now features modern additions, including local split-screen multiplayer mode, five new playable members of the mighty Chex Mix Squadron and high-definition graphics. Unlock new multiplayer mode and playable Chex Mix characters through unique codes found on specially marked bags of Chex Mix, Chex Mix Instagram or at ChexQuest.com.

“Chex Quest originated as a CD-ROM game found in select Chex cereal boxes back in the ‘90s and since then, countless fans have reached out begging for its return,” says Kaylee Pohlmeyer, Marketing Communications Manager at General Mills. “The Chex cereal piece was the hero of the original Chex Quest. All the different pieces that make up Chex Mix, made it the perfect General Mills brand to step in and launch this classic video game as a free, downloadable version with new multiplayer capabilities and new characters to join the Chex Warrior.”

Developed as the first non-violent first-person shooter game built in Doom, Chex Quest has maintained a cult following and devoted fan base since its inception. To meet demand for this game in the interim of an official relaunch, a community of volunteers worked together for more than 20 years to make updates to the originals and develop a new version in a contemporary game engine. The passion and commitment of Chex Quest fans inspired Chex Mix to reconnect with one of the original creators to finish the current iteration in Unreal and add four-player “Chexmatch” mode, either locally or via STEAM’s Remote Play Together feature, while ensuring it kept the same, beloved characteristics that made it so popular originally. The new single player Chex Quest game was built by Chuck Jacobi and the volunteer developers. Andrew Benson, who wrote music for the original games, also contributed music. The cinematics and multiplayer capabilities of Chex Quest were built by the talented team at the indie game studio, Flight School.

“Working on Chex Quest has always been a fun hobby for me,” said Chuck Jacobi, Lead Designer of the original Chex Quest. “I am grateful to all the volunteers who have been working to remaster this game for some time. It is amazing to see all of this come to life with multiplayer and new characters. The new Chex Quest definitely exceeded my expectations and I cannot wait to hear what players think once they experience the new edition firsthand.”

In the new release of Chex Quest, the Intergalactic Federation of Snacks’ outpost on the remote planet of Bazoik has been overrun by the evil, slimy “Flemoid” menace trying to turn the planet’s snacktacular way of life into total chaos. It is up to one member of the Chex Mix Squadron to rescue the planet of Bazoik and the other missing Chex Squadron characters by zorching the Flemoids back to their own dimension. This band of highly trained playable characters includes the original Fred Chexter and new playable characters: Wheatney Chexworth (Wheat Chex), Shane “The Dread” McBread (Breadstick), NaCI-96 (Round Pretzel), Dr. O Ryen (Rye Chip) and P.R.E.T.Z.L. (Square Pretzel), each with a unique ending and in-game dialogue. Join now and learn to zorch and bootspork, find keys, open doors and don’t forget about the secret rooms on every level to help with the rescue mission.

For more information about Chex Quest, visit ChexQuest.com and check out the official trailer. For a behind-the-scenes look, visit A Taste of General Mills blog.

