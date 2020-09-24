China’s Console & TV-Based Games Market 2020-2024 – A $2.15 Billion Market Opportunity – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “China’s Console & TV-Based Games Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Since the overturn of the console ban in 2014, a healthy legal console games market in China has begun, thanks to the legal entry of PlayStation and Xbox. Nintendo recently announced plans to distribute the Switch console in China as well. The Switch plus the 9th generation consoles anticipated to launch in 2021, should lead to total console hardware and TV and console game software sales (grey and legal) of $2.15 billion by 2024.

China’s market for game consoles is often overlooked because the revenue is much lower than for PC and mobile games. Sony, Microsoft, domestic competitors, and others are active in China and despite the barriers to entry, success is profitable.

What’s included:

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2024

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, behavior, usage, and spending for console and TV-based games

Growth drivers and inhibitors

The analysis includes legal and grey market consoles and games, domestic consoles, and OTT boxes

Sales and 5-year forecast for legal and grey market consoles including Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch

Top legal and grey market games

Case studies

Factors that console makers need to overcome in order to succeed in this market including cost, piracy, and government regulations

Analysis of our proprietary survey of Chinese gamers regarding console gaming behavior, demand, spending and more

54 pages with 30 data exhibits

Key takeaways from the analysis:

China’s console and TV games market generated $997 million in revenue in 2019 and is set to reach $2.15 billion in 2024. This includes grey market revenue of hardware and software, alongside legal sales.

The total number of console gamers reached 11 million in 2019 and will reach 19.15 million in 2024

The increase in spending through 2024 will be primarily driven by continued sales of Nintendo Switch, the introduction of a new console generation with Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, as well as increasing demand for HD games available on consoles, from both overseas and domestic publishers.

The grey market plays a large role in China due to strict regulations that have led to limited legal console games, and is set to remain the majority of revenue through 2024 as Chinese gamers import titles from overseas when they cannot buy an official version domestically.

PlayStation 4 is the current market leader but will be surpassed by Nintendo Switch, which is selling at a faster rate.

PS5 and Xbox Series X (expected to launch legally in China during 2021) will be key drivers of growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Data exhibits list:

1. Game console sales in China

Total console hardware and software revenue

Total console hardware revenue

Total console hardware units

Total console software revenue

Total console gamers

2. Number of TV gamers

TV-based games software revenue

3. PlayStation launches in China

Shipments of Sony PlayStation hardware

4. Xbox launches in China

Shipments of Xbox hardware

5. Nintendo launches in China

Shipments of Nintendo Switch hardware

Nintendo pipeline for 2020 and beyond

6. Leading TV-based games

7. Device ownership

Time spent on gaming devices

Time spent on console games

Time spent on console games in 2019 vs 2020

8. Console brand ownership

Brand choice for new console purchase

Console purchasing decision reasons

Console purchasing decision most important reason

Games purchased per year

9. Launching a console game in China

Notices for new game approval

Licensed console games

Approved console game lists

10. Cities by tiers

Broadband penetration rates

Companies Mentioned

Microsoft

Nintendo

Sony

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8of3u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900