ContentKeeper Introduces a New Generation Cloud Filter for Schools to Keep Students Safe Across All Platforms and Learning Environments

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContentKeeper—In the classroom and virtual learning environments, K-12 schools strive to balance student safety and security with access to valuable online content. To provide safe online learning in any environment and across every device, web browser, and platform, ContentKeeper today introduces a new generation cloud filtering and security platform, ContentKeeper Cloud.

Designed specifically for K-12 education, ContentKeeper Cloud gives districts and schools the comprehensive set of tools they need to provide a safe, productive environment for digital and distance learning, no matter where learning takes place.

With ContentKeeper Cloud, administrators can monitor web use, security threats, and student safety across their network as well as school-issued and BYOD devices on and off campus. Unlike other systems, ContentKeeper Cloud provides real-time web visibility, detailed analytics and accurate reporting across multiple platforms, including iOS, Mac, Windows, Chrome, and IoT. In addition to preventing access to inappropriate sites, it allows administrators to granularly control content so schools can stop over-blocking access to popular domains that add value to learning, such as Vimeo, Google, and YouTube.

“ContentKeeper Cloud provides districts and schools with the flexibility and affordability of a cloud-based solution, without losing the functionality they need to ensure student safety and policy compliance. It delivers safety and security with lower costs and ease of use, all while empowering educators to deliver a broader range of online content for superior education and engagement,” said David Wigley, CEO for ContentKeeper.

ContentKeeper Cloud offers flexibility and scalability with 100% cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployment options. With cloud filtering, districts can eliminate onsite infrastructure, simplify IT operations, and experience a lower total cost of ownership without sacrificing functionality.

About ContentKeeper

ContentKeeper helps secure enterprises, educational institutions and government agencies worldwide. Our Multi-layered Cloud Security Platform delivers a powerful combination of innovative security technologies, enabling organizations to protect their digital assets and users from cyber threats as they continually shift to new technologies and platforms. At ContentKeeper, our mission is to innovate the world’s best cloud security solutions. For more information, visit www.contentkeeper.com.

