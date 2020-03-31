CORRECTING and REPLACING Connected Vehicle Data Reveals Trucking Industry Continues to Support Flow of Goods Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Geotab analysis highlights heavy-duty trucks are still delivering essentials despite reduction in overall commercial vehicle traffic across North America

On average, Canada is operating at 75 % of normal commercial transportation activity across all vehicle types since March 15. In the U.S., commercial vehicle activity is at 76 % of normal.

of normal commercial transportation activity across all vehicle types since March 15. In the U.S., commercial vehicle activity is at of normal. Though commercial vehicle traffic overall has declined, heavy-duty trucks maintain 84 % of normal activity across the continent.

of normal activity across the continent. While the commercial transportation movement surrounding most retail stores has declined by 20-30%, the activity to grocery stores experienced a 10% decline.

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Please replace the release issued March 30, 2020 with the following corrected version due to updated data.

The corrected release reads:

CONNECTED VEHICLE DATA REVEALS TRUCKING INDUSTRY CONTINUES TO SUPPORT FLOW OF GOODS AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Geotab analysis highlights heavy-duty trucks are still delivering essentials despite reduction in overall commercial vehicle traffic across North America

On average, Canada is operating at 75% of normal commercial transportation activity across all vehicle types since March 15. In the U.S., commercial vehicle activity is at 76% of normal.

of normal commercial transportation activity across all vehicle types since March 15. In the U.S., commercial vehicle activity is at of normal. Though commercial vehicle traffic overall has declined, heavy-duty trucks maintain 84% of normal activity across the continent.

of normal activity across the continent. While the commercial transportation movement surrounding most retail stores has declined by 20-30%, the activity to grocery stores experienced a 10% decline.

Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today revealed new data insights highlighting the impact that COVID-19 has had on commercial vehicle activity and the flow of goods across North America. The data, which is processed from more than 2 million Geotab connected vehicles worldwide, shows that despite an overall drop in commercial traffic volume across the continent, heavy-duty trucks are still on the road and are helping to provide essential goods to communities throughout Canada and the United States.

As stay-at-home and isolation orders have been implemented across many North American cities, states and provinces, Geotab examined the effects of these changes on commercial vehicle activity. The findings depict that while overall traffic volume in most commercial vehicle types continues to decline day-by-day, heavy-duty vehicles have recorded the lowest decline, with 84% of normal activity on March 27, 2020 compared to baselines taken from February 1 to March 15, 2020.

Type of vehicle Percentage of normal activity on March 27, 2020* Heavy-duty truck 84% Medium-duty truck 78% Light-duty truck 77% Multiple-purpose vehicle 72% Car 65% *Percentage of normal activity on March 27, 2020 compared to baselines taken from February 1 to March 15, 2020.

Though commercial traffic has shown a decline overall, commercial transportation activity to grocery stores has recorded the least impact. The data highlights that while commercial vehicle movement surrounding warehouses and retail stores has dropped 20-30%, the flow of commercial vehicle traffic to grocery stores has only declined by 10% since March 15, 2020.

“While many communities across North America and the world are declaring a state of emergency and are mandating the closure of non-essential businesses, trucking and logistics companies are continuing to deliver the goods that we rely on every single day,” said Neil Cawse, CEO at Geotab. “We at Geotab send our sincere gratitude to all truck drivers, along with health care workers, grocery store employees and many more who are continuing to provide the services and goods that we need.”

Building type Flow of commercial transportation activity on March 27, 2020* Grocery store 90% Other retail 71% Industrial 75% Warehouse 82% Commercial 71% *Percentage of normal activity on March 27, 2020 compared to baselines taken from February 1 to March 15, 2020.

Data also shows that while fuel fill ups have declined rapidly in all other commercial vehicle types, including cars and light-duty vehicles, heavy-duty truck fill ups remain very similar to prior to the outbreak across both Canada and the U.S. at nearly 100 percent of their normal volumes before the pandemic.

“Examining different connected car data sets helps provide some clarity and understanding during unprecedented times such as this,” said Mike Branch, VP Data and Analytics at Geotab. “As we move forward through the coming days and weeks, Geotab is committed to utilizing our resources to provide data-driven insights that may be helpful for our customers, partners and Resellers, decision makers across the continent and the general population as a whole.”

To learn more about Geotab’s key COVID-19 data insights, visit https://www.geotab.com/blog/impact-of-covid-19/.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media contact

Kelly Hall



Geotab Inc.



Communications Manager



pr@geotab.com