COVID-19: Strategy Analytics Sees New Challenges for Automotive and MaaS UX

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consumer expectations for automotive interaction models such as fleet vehicles, will certainly be impacted as the unimaginable impacts of COVID-19 come into focus. A new report from the In-Vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy Analytics has assessed the potential impact of COVID-19 on interaction with automotive devices and transport services. Design stakeholders have a responsibility to ensure that their organization is future-proofed.





Key report findings include:

Consumers are already using voice controls for a wide variety of tasks in the car, especially in China. But the experience of many of these voice assistants is beginning to fall short of expectations. Renewed research into improving the automotive voice experience is needed now more than ever.

Global high-volume automakers already have an enormous challenge to ensure that a wide array of segments can easily and safely accomplish core desired tasks on board. Though some segments might be more willing to forego a touchscreen, the lack of one could be a deal-breaker for those who have absolute requirements for easy access to connected satnav or media.

For mobility service providers, as consumers become increasingly concerned with safety and comfort, a “free-floating fleet and minimally viable app” model will likely not be suitable, even for the early-adopting segment. White-glove subscription models with to-the-home delivery and concierge service could be more acceptable than peer-to-peer car rental.

Derek Viita, Senior Analyst and report author commented, “New ways of differentiating in MaaS and automated transport that account for concerns of safety and cleanliness need to be considered. Many mobility services have talked about the challenges of cleaning and servicing their fleets. But as consumer awareness of sanitary and safe spaces begins to heighten, now is the time for MaaS and shared AV stakeholders to turn that talk into visible action.”

Added Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research UXIP, “Research into what is considered to be appropriate automated or human-facilitating cleaning procedures would be an enormously proactive first step.”

