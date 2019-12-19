CTA Announces Six Startups as CES 2020 Climate Change Innovators

Contest recognizes innovations helping to reduce global carbon emissions

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® – owner and producer of CES® – announced the winners of its third-annual CES Eureka Park Climate Change Innovators contest, recognizing emerging innovations that help improve the environment and enable consumers to live more efficiently. Launched at CES 2018, CTA holds the contest annually to highlight technology’s ability to combat climate change by cutting worldwide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“Innovation is one of the most valuable assets we have in our efforts to combat climate change,” said Walter Alcorn, vice president of environmental affairs and industry sustainability, CTA. “These innovators show how our industry is creating new opportunities and improving existing efforts across the world to reduce our impact on the environment. From sustainable ridesharing options to more efficient cooling systems for city dwellers, this year’s winners reflect our industry’s commitment to protecting the planet for generations to come.”

CES 2020 Eureka Park Climate Change Innovators

ST Engineering Innosparks’ Airbitat Smart Cooler is the world’s coldest portable evaporative cooler that brings deep cooling to compact spaces and is 50% more effective in delivering cool air versus conventional coolers. Exhibiting at booth #52502.

SUNLEAVS enables groups of consumers to share common solar energy production facilities and the electricity produced among them. Exhibiting at booth #50215

RideSVP’s Green Carpool Network connects drivers and passengers to carpool on city-to-city trips in an affordable, social and green way. Exhibiting at booth #53553.

Green Systems Automotives developed an innovative, connected and integrated Flexfuel conversion device designed and engineered for powered two-wheelers that drastically reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Exhibiting at booth #50017.

Omniply Technologies’ Mekal is a unique solution to manufacturing high-performance and high-resolution electronics, such as displays, using traditional micro/nano-fabrication methods in a flexible form factor. Exhibiting at booth #52513

Edgehog’s solar panels, with an ultra-transmissive cover glass, address local power generation needs from IoT sensors to roof-top solar panels with on average 15% higher output. Exhibiting at booth #52518.

The CES Eureka Park Climate Change Innovators awards program at CES spotlights exhibitors in Eureka Park who are placing bold bets on their technology’s ability to cut greenhouse gas emissions, if widely implemented or adopted. A CTA-selected committee of experts from industry, the NGO community and academia selected the honorees based on the demonstrated and quantified potential of their technologies to reduce GHG emissions.

Beyond its exhibitors, CES itself is becoming more sustainable. At CES 2019, over 1,400 tons of materials and more than 1.7 million square feet of carpet were recycled or reused after the show. CES 2019 exhibitors collectively donated more than 312,000 pounds of materials to Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, Opportunity Village, Teachers Exchange and HELP of Southern Nevada. For more information on sustainability at CES, visit CES.tech/Green.

CTA recently released its 2019 Industry Report on GHG Emissions tracking members’ progress and efforts to reduce GHG emissions. The report details how the industry is growing its commitment to emission reductions while still delivering the life-changing innovations consumers demand. To learn more about the industry’s commitment to sustainability, visit CTA.tech.

About CES:

CES® is the largest, most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world’s biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA®is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

