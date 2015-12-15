Dahua Technology Releases Lineup of 2-wire IP Video Intercom Products

New Solutions Revolutionize Commercial Business Growth

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#1080p—Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric provider of smart IoT solutions, is introducing a new line of expandable 2-wire IP video intercom solutions for the North America market. The New 2-wire IP video intercom is more advanced, cost effective, and designed to help businesses increase their security.

“Most 2-wire intercom systems only support audio, so adding video solutions often requires expensive, time-consuming rewiring,” says Damon Chou, solutions product manager for Dahua USA. “Dahua 2-wire IP video intercom solutions eliminate this barrier, making it possible to increase security with video and added functionality using existing wiring.”

Designed for multi-tenant commercial and residential buildings, as well as educational and medical facilities, the Dahua 2-Wire IP Video Intercom System allows tenants, property managers, and owners to manage keyless entry and visually communicate in real time with visitors.

Each outdoor station includes a 2MP camera with up to 1080p resolution, seamless IR operation with a wide vertical and horizontal field of view. The non-polarized 2-wire cabling system with brand new bus-based cascading technology greatly improves cable utilization rate, reducing power supply wiring.

Because it can be installed using existing wiring, the 2-wire intercom solution also offers flexibility and cost-effectiveness. This allows users to deploy the system to support multiple communication paths and technologies without rewiring their location, making it ideal for both new installations and upgrades of existing systems. This new system also supports standard Ethernet for flexibility if 2-wire is not available. These intercom solutions are highly customizable based on project requirements, with options such as dial buttons, fingerprint reader, Mifare card reader, LED indicators, and more to ensure the system meets end users’ specific needs.

Scalability is another hallmark of the new 2-wire video intercom solutions. Users can start small with a single station and easily add outdoor stations and indoor monitors as their needs change, allowing their system to effortlessly scale along with their businesses.

Dahua Intercom devices are compatible with the SIP 2.0 protocol for Internet conferencing, telephony, event notification, and instant messaging. SIP is widely used to initiate and terminate Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) calls, as well as connect physical devices to mobile applications, creating strong third-party integration capabilities.

For more information, visit: https://us.dahuasecurity.com/2wireintercom

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, which is estimated to be the second largest supplier of video surveillance equipment in the world according to the Omdia 2020 Video Surveillance Analytics Market Share Database. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada.

