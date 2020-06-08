DFLabs Launches New SOAR Capabilities in the OT-IT Security Operations Sector

Relying on IncMan SOAR’s Novel Contemporary Capabilities to Successfully Transition the OT-IT Convergence

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DFLabs—DFLabs, the award-winning Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) vendor is pleased to announce the launch of its new capabilities for OT and IoT. Thanks to its interactive nature, IncMan SOAR acts as a bridge between IT and OT SecOps, all-the-while offering its clients and partners improved means of running their security operations.

IncMan SOAR, with its native, unique capabilities, positions itself as the perfect technology to fill the gaps left by the IT/OT convergence:

Extend SOC- Automation capabilities to the OT network.

Easily escalate to different teams/persons and allow multiple analysts to work simultaneously on incidents

Improve and control SOP for industrial environments.

Allow analysts to apply recommended measures based on the best practices.

Utilize the Instant Alarm Enrichment capability that provides essential information in order to make well-informed decisions to remediate incidents.

Using DFLabs’ Patent Pending Machine Learning to identify similar incidents and use deduplication to merge them, applying proper countermeasures.

KPI dashboard for analysts, SOC managers, CISOs, audit managers, and OT managers to properly analyze relevant data, measure success, and assess potential business risks.

By creating a common platform where IT and OT work together, IncMan SOAR acts as a connective tissue between these two departments which allows them to collect information about the nature of the cyber attack quickly, assign the right person to make appropriate decisions, generate accurate KPIs, and pursue common objectives in an all-in-one platform. “DFLabs’ IncMan SOAR is the first in the industry to apply specific use cases that address the OT-IT convergence, confirming our focus and dedication to continuous innovation,” said Dario Forte, Founder, and CEO of DFLabs.

About DFLabs



DFLabs is an award-winning and recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) technology. The company’s management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan SOAR, is multi-patented, and it has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in EMEA Americas and APAC. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com.

