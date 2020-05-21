Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences

9 hours ago

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following virtual financial conferences.

 

Cowen Virtual 2020 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Fireside Chat: 11:50 a.m. ET

Webcast: A live audio webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.diodes.com/investor-relations

 

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020

Fireside Chat: 10:15 a.m. ET

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a conference call with Diodes management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Diodes Incorporated

Laura Mehrl

Director, Investor Relations

P: 972-987-3959

E: laura_mehrl@diodes.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers, President

P: 949-224-3874

E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com

You may have missed

Strategy Analytics: 88% of Households in the US with Security Systems Have Interactive Security

8 hours ago

Power Block MOSFET from Diodes Incorporated Increases Power Converter Efficiency and Saves PCB Space

8 hours ago

Tufin Expands Security Automation Capabilities to Accelerate Incident Response and Strengthens Support for IPv6

9 hours ago

Nintendo Download: Will You Be Mine?

9 hours ago

Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences

9 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!