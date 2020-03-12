Donaldson Releases Filter Minder® Wireless Engine Air Filter Monitoring System

Connected technology provides performance data for making optimum filter maintenance decisions for off-road equipment and on-road truck fleets

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Connected–Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of filtration products and solutions, is now offering its Filter Minder® wireless monitoring system for air filters on heavy-duty engines. Following 18 months of successful field testing, the company announced at CONEXPO-CON/AGG that it is now offering installation and support of this innovative connected technology to optimize fleet maintenance practices in off-road equipment and on-road truck fleets.

Filtration efficiency is lost when filters are changed too soon and can result in unplanned downtime and additional cost when filters are changed too late. To address this issue, Filter Minder wireless sensors and receivers send filter performance data to the cloud and predictive analytics are used to inform users when filters are approaching the end of their optimal life. System components can be installed on equipment in minutes, without hardwiring or an additional cellular device.

“The Filter Minder wireless monitoring system has been tested in real-world conditions on a wide range of diesel engine air filters,” said Nate Zambon, director of Filter Minder at Donaldson. “Maintenance managers can now make informed air filtration maintenance decisions about when to conduct maintenance and maximize the life of a filter, instead of changing filters based upon time or distance intervals.”

In a major expansion of Filter Minder’s monitoring capability across equipment platforms, Donaldson is now field testing its easy-to-install wireless fuel and hydraulic filter restriction monitoring, as well as engine oil condition monitoring. It will be the first time wireless IoT technology is tested across major air and fluid filtration applications on heavy-duty equipment, with the benefit of optimizing fluid and filtration maintenance, driving down total cost of ownership and increasing equipment uptime.

“We invite fleet managers to participate in these important tests of fuel, hydraulic and lubrication monitoring,” said Zambon. “With these game-changing applications, we are building Filter Minder into a comprehensive suite of off-road and on-road filtration monitoring that integrates into the existing telematics and fleet management infrastructure.”

Data from the Filter Minder wireless monitoring system is accessible to users via the MyGeotab Dashboard. Donaldson recently announced integration with Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation.

To participate in the new field tests or to learn more about Filter Minder for heavy-duty diesel engine filter monitoring, email info@filterminder.com, call +1 319-234-0231 or visit Donaldson at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 10-14, at Booth S83843 in the South Hall.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

Contacts

Product Information: Rod Radosevich (952) 703-4571



Rod.Radosevich@donaldson.com

Investors: Brad Pogalz (952) 887-3753



Brad.Pogalz@donaldson.com