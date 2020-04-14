EA and FIFA Reveal Full Roster, Schedule and Global Tune-in Details for the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, April 15-19

Superstar Athletes Including Joao Felix, Vinicius Jr, Trent Alexander Arnold and Seventeen Others Will Represent Their Clubs on the Virtual Pitch

Big Broadcast Partners like ESPN, Telemundo, ES1, Eleven Sport and More Join EA and FIFA to Encourage Global Play and Spark One of the Year’s Biggest Moments in Football

WHAT: Last week Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), in partnership with FIFA, announced one of its biggest programs and strongest examples of the experiences it’s creating for players as part of its “Stay Home. Play Together” initiative. The EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, April 15-19, will drive the world’s game of football as well as lift the spirit of its global community over five days of competitive action. Twenty professional footballers from world-renown clubs are locked in for the head-to-head tournament and prepared to take their talents to the virtual pitch and in front of a global audience. Fans and players of FIFA alike are anticipating one of the biggest moments of the year for the sport, but anyone looking for entertainment can tune in to the more than 20 hours of broadcasted play across a number of EA SPORTS FIFA channels and broadcast partners eager to bring FIFA play to the masses. Stay Home, Play Together, and plan to enjoy some of the best football action around April 15-19. Follow EA SPORTS FIFA on Twitter to stay up-to-date with the clubs and players competing during the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup. Follow #stayandplay on Twitter and Instagram or view all upcoming activities and livestreams here: https://www.ea.com/en-ca/stay-and-play. WHEN: The tournament runs Wednesday, April 15 – Sunday, April 19. Four matches take place every day with the semifinals and Grand Final on Sunday, April 19. Wednesday, April 15- Friday April 17 Rounds 1, 2 and 3 matches begin at 9:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 18:00 CET

Friday, April 18 Quarterfinal matches begin at 9:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 18:00 CET

Sunday, April 19 Semifinal matches begin at 10:00 PST / 13:00 EST 19:00 CET GRAND FINAL: 11:30 PST / 14:30 EST / 20:30 CET

TUNE-IN: In addition to catching all the excitement on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch and YouTube channels, the tournament will broadcast globally through the following partners: US, ESPN2 and ESPN App

US Spanish, Telemundo

France, ES1

Netherlands, Ziggo Sport

Russia, Rambler

Italy, Sky Sports

Poland, TVP

Switzerland, SRG

Belgium, Eleven Sport

Luxembourg, Eleven Sport

Portugal, Eleven Sport

Pan Asia, Astro

Middle East and North Africa, BelN

Southeast Asia, BelN

New Zealand, Sky NZ

Oceania, ESPN WHO: Professional footballers from the most iconic and historic leagues around the world including: AIK: Nabil Bahoui Ajax: Sergiño Dest Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix Brondby: Jesper Lindström Chelsea: Cesar Azpilicueta Dortmund: Achraf Hakimi Djurgården: Jesper Karlström FC Copenhagen: Mo Daramy HJK Helsinki: Nikolai Alho Liverpool: Trent Alexander Arnold Lyon: Bruno Guimaraes Manchester City: Phil Foden Marseille: Saîf Khaoui PSG: Juan Bernat PSV Eindhoven: Mohamed Ihattaren Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr Roma: Justin Kluivert Tottenham Hotspur: Serge Aurier Porto: Fabio Silva Valencia: Manu Vallejo ASSETS: All available tournaments assets can be downloaded HERE.

