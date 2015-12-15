Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the chat will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

