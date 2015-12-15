Elys Game Technology Joins the U.S. National Council on Problem Gambling in Advance of Launching its Sports Betting Platform in the U.S.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ELYS #DT9—Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS, NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced today that it has joined the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) to further the development and implementation of responsible gambling practices.

NCPG is a leading U.S. non-governmental organization (NGO) serving as the national advocate for programs and services to assist people and families affected by problem gambling. Through its NCPG membership, Elys will support NCPG‘s wide-ranging problem gambling prevention, treatment, education, and research programs, as well as innovative responsible gambling policies.

Michele (Mike) Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, Corp., stated, “As we prepare our first U.S. deployment in Washington D.C., we are delighted to become a member of NCPG and support their invaluable work in addressing the critical and widespread need for responsible gambling practices. We are proud to join forces with the esteemed board of directors, members and stakeholders of NCPG to develop and promote national U.S. industry standards in responsible gaming, including the Safer Sports Betting Initiative and Internet Responsible Gambling Standards, which provide critical player services and protections. There is no bigger responsibility for us than ensuring the best and safest possible experience for our gambling operators and their players, while providing assistance for those individuals who show signs of problem gambling behavior. Partnering with NCPG further deepens our commitment to become a leader in responsible gaming and provides us valuable resources as we are preparing for the launch of our sports betting platform in the U.S.”

Keith Whyte, Executive Director of NCPG, said, “We are excited that Elys has become a member of NCPG, as they bring extensive experience around engaging with millions of players across their sports betting and iGaming platforms. Elys’ broad reach and commitment to responsible gambling will be a tremendous asset to NCPG as we continue raising awareness about problem gambling and the resources available to support those impacted. We look forward to working together with Elys to increase our mutual understanding of player behavior and reduce the risks for gambling problems.”

Since there is no federal regulation of gambling or federal health insurance for all residents in the U.S., each state makes its own rules to meet its unique structure and goals. B2B and B2C companies like Elys become valuable partners for NCPG, a leading source of objective state-specific information on responsible gambling and problem gambling for the public as well as the gambling industry in the U.S. Companies may create, adapt and update their responsible gambling tools and practices with expert assistance as they work with the varied U.S. state gambling control entities, gambling operators and healthcare providers. In addition, NCPG’s National Problem Gambling Helpline Network is the only source of problem gambling help in many areas of the country. Members like Elys make this possible.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Company’s innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

NCPG is the only U.S. national advocate for people and families affected by problem gambling and is supported by members and donors; there is no federal funding for problem gambling services. NCPG is neutral on legalized gambling and works with all stakeholders to promote responsible gambling. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, from anywhere in the U.S. you can call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpgambling.org/chat for confidential help 24/7/365. The call is free and confidential, and translation services are available in over 150 languages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company’s first U.S. deployment in Washington D.C.. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to deploy as planned in Washington, D.C., the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

