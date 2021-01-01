Esri Federal GIS Conference Showcases How GIS Interconnects National Government

Annual Event Spotlights How Technology Empowers Staff and Collaboration Across Agencies

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, is hosting the 24th annual Esri Federal GIS Conference, which will be presented virtually this year, February 22-24. The gathering is an opportunity for federal government GIS professionals to discuss best practices, participate in professional development workshops, and connect with subject matter experts from across the country.

At Tuesday’s Plenary Session, Esri founder and president Jack Dangermond will discuss how GIS enables staff from numerous federal organizations to deliver understanding for actionable solutions to COVID-19, climate change, social and racial equity, biodiversity, the economy and other priorities.

“Tackling the many challenges facing our nation today requires collaboration across federal agencies to develop the most effective initiatives for success,” said Dangermond. “Aided by geospatial technology, these organizations can work together through holistic approaches, cooperatively sharing data and workflows while developing solutions.”

The conference continues on Wednesday with part two of the Plenary Session, which includes product news and announcements, special guest users from across the US sharing how they are applying GIS, and the keynote interviews.

Wednesday’s keynote interviews will feature discussions with astronaut and award-winning NOAA scientist Dr. Kathryn Sullivan, and Beth Blauer, Executive Director, Johns Hopkins University, Centers for Civic Impact (Civic Impact).

Dr. Kathryn Sullivan was one of the first six women to join NASA’s astronaut corps, and in 1984 became the first American woman to walk in space. Her submersible dive to the Challenger Deep in June of 2020 also made her the first woman to dive to full ocean depth. Dr. Sullivan will participate in a conversation with Jack Dangermond on mapping, remote sensing, data-driven science, and climate change.

Beth Blauer, who spent her career working to improve people’s lives by bringing data into governments’ decision-making processes, will share how her organization used mapping and data to track the COVID-19 pandemic. A dedicated public servant and international expert on government performance programs for more than fifteen years, Blauer founded Civic Impact in 2015. Since then she has successfully worked with over 140 mayors from around the globe to advance the use of data.

To learn more about this year’s virtual Federal GIS Conference, visit esri.com/fedgis.

