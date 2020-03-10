Esri Releases ArcGIS Analytics for IoT

New ArcGIS Online Capability Lets Users Explore Big Data from Many Sources to Gain Insights and Take Action

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, announced the release of ArcGIS Analytics for IoT at the Esri Federal GIS (FedGIS) Conference in Washington, DC in February. Part of ArcGIS Online, Analytics for IoT allows users to ingest, visualize, analyze, store, and act on massive velocities and volumes of Internet of Things (IoT) sensor data. This new Esri capability will help organizations take advantage of the insights made possible by the IoT with up-to-the-second data and improved situational awareness.

“With the release of ArcGIS Analytics for IoT, we are launching powerful real-time and big data capabilities for Esri’s Geospatial Cloud,” said Brian Cross, director of Esri Professional Services. “Analytics for IoT is a turbocharger for ArcGIS Online, specifically for using IoT and observational data.”

Analytics for IoT will help users leverage big data more easily, with a broad range of applications including personnel management, asset tracking, and weather hazard monitoring. Many users have been accessing IoT data using alternative solutions but without a ready way to apply geospatial capabilities to the process. ArcGIS Analytics for IoT will complement existing systems with GIS, spatially enabling IoT data from their current providers and simplifying real-time data analysis for users from a wide spectrum of industries, including public safety, transportation, and natural resources.

A subscription-based ArcGIS capability, Analytics for IoT is a software as a service (SaaS) offering available to ArcGIS customers. As the IoT continues to grow in scope and complexity, accessible and versatile analytics will be increasingly essential to enable organizations to take full advantage of the IoT’s potential.

To learn more about the ways that Esri is helping organizations access the power of location in the IoT, visit go.esri.com/analyticsforiot.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2020 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com