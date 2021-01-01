Esri Releases Updated Guide to Analytic Algorithms and Methods

New Book Helps Readers Understand Spatial Measurement and Statistics

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of The Esri Guide to GIS Analysis, Volume 2: Spatial Measurements and Statistics, second edition.

Trying to draw conclusions from a map isn’t always easy. How maps classify and symbolize features and values can obscure the information, and people see patterns and relationships everywhere—sometimes when they don’t actually exist.

According to Esri software development lead Lauren Bennett, “Spatial analysis has never been as important as it is today. As GIS analysts and spatial data scientists, we will play a crucial role in making our world more equitable and sustainable.”

Sharing concrete examples that everyone can relate to, The Esri Guide to GIS Analysis, Volume 2 is essential to understanding spatial algorithms and methods, helping practitioners think critically about their results, evaluate them objectively, and ensure responsible analysis.

Building on Volume 1, this new book demonstrates how spatial statistical tools can be applied in a range of disciplines, from public health to habitat conservation. Readers will learn how to quantify patterns beyond visualizing them in maps, as well as examine spatial clusters through an updated chapter on identifying these clusters.

This book is essential reading for anyone tasked with revealing the complex spatial patterns and relationships underlying the complex workings of our world.

