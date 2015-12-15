Everbridge Announces Expansion of Industry-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) SaaS Platform to Provide the Most Comprehensive Integrated Suite of Digital and Physical Resiliency Solutions for Global Organizations in the Post-Pandemic World

Everbridge’s end-to-end CEM platform can be deployed rapidly on a modular basis supporting hundreds of positive-ROI use cases, including:





CEM for People & Life Safety – fulfilling Duty of Care for customers, remote and onsite employees, travelers, and field workers

CEM for Operations & Business Continuity – keeping businesses and operations running, faster

CEM for Supply Chain Risk – managing and optimizing supply chains and supply routes

CEM for Smart Enterprise – accelerating digital transformation through smart automation, secure IoT management, big data and advanced analytics

CEM for Digital: IT Incidents & Cybersecurity – protecting an organization’s brand and reputation while providing resiliency for IT systems in an increasingly virtual world

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced an expansion of its end-to-end market-leading and global Critical Event Management (CEM) SaaS platform, unveiling the most comprehensive integrated suite of digital and physical resiliency solutions for global organizations preparing for ‘the new normal’ in the post-pandemic world.

Digitally transforming how organizations manage, respond to, and mitigate a crisis, as well as protecting revenue while improving cost efficiencies, Critical Event Management (CEM) represents a ‘must have’ set of standards and best practices that forward-looking CEOs and boards increasingly incorporate into how they govern operational risk from unplanned events. The expanded Everbridge CEM software solution suite provides organizations with the most comprehensive, end-to-end operating environment to take an ‘Assess, Locate, Act and Analyze’ closed loop approach to managing critical events in an increasingly volatile and uncertain global threat landscape, while delivering significant return on investment (ROI) through increased revenue and reduced costs.

“It is evident now, more than ever, that seamless communication, collaboration and complete oversight of all assets — infrastructure, digital, systems and workers — is invaluable to decision-making and for mitigating the financial and human cost of unforeseen events,” stated a March 2021 report entitled: Strategic Focus: Critical Event Management For EHS And Risk Management by Verdantix. “Critical event management (CEM) solutions help firms manage and respond effectively to such unforeseen events, ensuring resilience and saving lives.”

Today, over 5,600 global firms rely on Everbridge to keep their people safe and organizations running, faster. The Everbridge CEM Platform leverages over 450 out-of-the-box, pre-existing integrations and over 25,000 risk data sources, for organizations to gain clarity, act faster, and improve outcomes. Everbridge customers include some of the largest firms and leaders in their respective industries, including Fortune 1000 businesses such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Cisco, CVS Health, Goldman Sachs, Tiffany & Co., Walgreens, and insurance providers like Anthem, chemical giant Dow, and telecom consumer electronics company Nokia, as well as some of Silicon Valley’s leading tech giants, global e-commerce firms, streaming media services, oil and natural gas providers, hotel and hospitality chains, automotive, courier delivery, aerospace and defense technology, air travel, and major car rental firms.

“Every organization possesses unique operational characteristics— a combination of technologies, physical locations, supply chains, brand, and most importantly, people— all of which are constantly changing,” said Ajay Nigam, Chief Product Officer for Everbridge. “With the rising challenges and opportunities associated with the Future of Work, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and 5G, Everbridge provides the most comprehensive suite of software solutions for digitally transforming how organizations can help save lives and keep their physical and digital operations running through one unified platform, mapping risk intelligence with the automated tools to manage the full-lifecycle of a crisis or disruption.”

Everbridge’s Expanded CEM Solutions include:

CEM for People & Life Safety – representing the most flexible, robust, and scalable software solution for Duty of Care to keep people safe anywhere in the world. Everbridge provides a critical part of an organization’s Future of Work strategy as businesses shift to remote work and reimagine physical workspaces. Everbridge supports organizations with:

Duty of Care for customers, remote and onsite employees, travelers, and field workers

Employee engagement and retention

Travel Risk management (TRM) & executive protection

COVID-19 recovery and wellness checks

CEM for Operations & Business Continuity – keeping businesses and operations running, faster. The growing reliance on information technology requires organizations to rethink how they can withstand unexpected interruptions. Everbridge provides business continuity and security leaders with a common operating picture and automated tools to manage:

Global security

Business operations

Incident management

Crisis activation & task assignments

CEM for Supply Chain Risk – managing and optimizing supply chains and supply routes. As supply chains become more complex, manufacturing hubs, distribution routes and customer sites face increased risk from many different types of events and disruptions. A global pandemic, congested shipping routes, weather, political upheaval, and transportation delays can all expose organizations to the risk of unnecessary downtime, expediting fees, and failure to meet customer expectations, demand or service level requirements. Everbridge enables security and supply chain professionals to:

Identify suppliers, route stops and optimized routes

Automate threat identification

Automate threat response

Visualize supply chain risk

CEM for Smart Enterprise – accelerating digital transformation through smart automation, secure IoT management, big data and advanced analytics. With the capability of 5G supporting one million devices at a minimum for every square kilometer and with the number of IoT devices expected to approach 75 billion by 2025, Everbridge enables organizations to utilize vast amounts of electronic data, including IoT sensors, to digitally transform how they manage the safety and security of their employees, customers, patients, first responders, residents, and visitors, as well as the resiliency of their operations and supply chain. Everbridge CEM for Smart Enterprise provides:

Command center and visualization capabilities

Integrated security

IoT device control and wearable device integration

Alarm management

CEM for Digital: Incidents & Cybersecurity – protecting an organization’s brand and reputation while providing resiliency for IT systems in an increasingly virtual world. The massive growth in digital service usage has empowered businesses while also opening them up to new vulnerabilities and a vastly expanded threat landscape. Everbridge CEM for Digital enables:

Major incident management

Application and infrastructure disruption

Cybersecurity

IT security operations

As per the Forrester report The Total Economic Impact™ of Everbridge CEM Platform: Cost Savings and Business Benefits Enabled by a CEM Platform (with COVID-19 addendum, dated March 2021), based on analysis assuming a multi-billion dollar, multinational corporation looking at cash flow analysis (risk-adjusted estimates), the payback period of deploying the CEM platform is approximately three months. The report went on to state, “All of the interviewed executives told Forrester that Everbridge helped them maintain business operations and revenue during critical events.”

The importance of critical event management solutions will be addressed at Everbridge’s Spring 2021 COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) virtual leadership summit taking place May 26-27. Everbridge also announced today that 42nd President of the U.S. Bill Clinton will keynote the two-day global symposium addressing resilience strategies and best practices as global businesses, governments and economies seek recovery and a return to normalcy from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Click here to learn more and to register for the event.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,600 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

