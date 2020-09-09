Everbridge Partners with Planet to Add Satellite Imagery to Its Visual Command Center® Which Provides a ‘Single Pane of Glass’ for Organizations to Manage Enterprise-wide Resiliency as Part of the Award-Winning Critical Event Management Platform

Partnership Will Help Governments and Corporations Gain Access to Vital High-Resolution Satellite Imagery to Better Manage Natural Disasters (Hurricanes and Wildfires) and Manmade Events (Oil Spills and Explosions) Exacerbated by Coronavirus Pandemic

BURLINGTON, Mass. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), and Planet, the leading provider of global, near-daily satellite imagery data and insights, today announced a partnership that adds sophisticated satellite imagery to Everbridge’s industry-leading Visual Command Center® which provides a ‘single pane of glass’ for organizations to manage their operations, supply chain, IoT footprint and resiliency as part of the award-winning CEM Platform. By adding powerful satellite imagery of the world – including remote areas where weather or terrain make it difficult to capture images by aircraft – Everbridge will further help governments and corporations mitigate the impact of natural and manmade disasters. The Everbridge CEM Platform leverages 225 out-of-the-box, pre-existing integrations and enables customers to curate and act on a massive amount of information from 22,000 risk data sources, which now include satellite data from Planet.





The partnership allows Everbridge customers to more effectively respond to crises like hurricanes, floods, fires, chemical spills, cyberattacks and more during the coronavirus pandemic. By leveraging Planet’s satellite data and insights with Everbridge Visual Command Center®, the visualization and orchestration component of Everbridge’s CEM Platform, customers will gain access to high-resolution images of regions before and after disasters, enabling responders to pinpoint where roads and other infrastructure sustained damage and effectively coordinate a response. Everbridge Visual Command Center enables enterprises to gain situational awareness and risk resilience on an unprecedented scale.

“Our partnership with Everbridge expands the way our new and existing users can combine global, high-resolution satellite imagery with effective crisis mitigation to protect people, operations and assets,” said Dina Kazzaz, Head of Business Development, Planet. “These insights will allow our customers to better understand rapidly evolving conditions on the ground and respond to disasters more quickly and effectively.”

Over 5,300 global firms rely on Everbridge to keep their people safe and organizations running in anticipation of, or amid, critical events, whether natural, cyber or manmade. The Everbridge CEM solution provides an integrated, end-to-end approach for helping organizations assess the severity of events; determine their relevance to people, assets, customers, and supply chains; automate actions and workflows to mitigate threats and track progress; and analyze performance to improve future response.

“The addition of Planet’s satellite imagery into the Everbridge CEM solution will benefit our customers with unparalleled insights into local conditions to support a variety of high-impact customer use cases,” said Annie Asrari, Senior Director, Everbridge Partner Ecosystem. “Access to up-to-date satellite imagery anywhere in the world provides another valuable layer of intelligence for corporations and government customers alike.”

Click here to view an Everbridge Situation Report on the Beirut Port Explosion featuring Planet’s satellite imagery.

As the global leader in critical event management and public warning, the Everbridge Platform reaches over 600 million people and currently supports the countrywide public warning system deployments in all major regions of the world. Everbridge supports population-wide alerting in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South America including Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden. Everbridge’s population alerting capabilities also power the entire states of California, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Connecticut, and Florida, as well as municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within multiple populous states in India.

To learn more about how Planet’s satellite imagery can be used in the Critical Event Management context, please enter your details here.

Everbridge also recently announced its “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit to be held October 14-15, 2020. The conference will feature marquee keynote speakers: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Dr. Anthony Fauci and renowned neurosurgeon and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. To register and learn more, go to COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery.

Planet is the leading provider of global, near-daily satellite imagery data and insights. Planet is driven by a mission to image all of Earth’s landmass every day, and make global change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest earth observation fleet of satellites, and provides the online software, tools and analytics needed to deliver data to users. Decision makers in business, government, and within organizations can use Planet’s data and machine learning-powered analytics to develop new technologies, drive revenue, power research, and make informed, timely decisions to solve our world’s toughest challenges. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planetlabs.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,300 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 14 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

