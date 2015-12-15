Everspin Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

6 hours ago

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced that Daniel Berenbaum has notified the company of his decision to resign as Chief Financial Officer to pursue another opportunity overseas. Mr. Berenbaum’s last day with the company is expected to be on April 16, 2021.

“We would like to thank Dan for his contributions to the company and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Darin Billerbeck, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Everspin.

In connection with Mr. Berenbaum’s resignation, the company has appointed Aparna Oka to serve as the company’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer on an interim basis, effective April 16, 2021, while the company conducts a search for its next Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Oka currently serves as Corporate Controller of Everspin.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM

Contacts

Darin Billerbeck, Interim CEO

darin.billerbeck@everspin.com

More Stories

Kudelski IoT keySTREAM™ Delivers the Most Advanced End-to-End IoT Security & Device Management Solution for Developers

7 hours ago

The New IBD Bold 30i™ From Lancer™ Worldwide Ushers In The Next Generation Of Beverage Dispensing

13 hours ago

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Upgrades E Series Standalone Large Format Displays with 4K Ultra HD, a Built-In Media Player and Intuitive Controls

14 hours ago

You may have missed

Everspin Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

6 hours ago

Kudelski IoT keySTREAM™ Delivers the Most Advanced End-to-End IoT Security & Device Management Solution for Developers

7 hours ago

The New IBD Bold 30i™ From Lancer™ Worldwide Ushers In The Next Generation Of Beverage Dispensing

13 hours ago

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Upgrades E Series Standalone Large Format Displays with 4K Ultra HD, a Built-In Media Player and Intuitive Controls

14 hours ago

Nintendo Download: The Droid Stares Back

15 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!