Everspin to Participate in the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 12

7 hours ago

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Matt Tenorio, interim CFO, are scheduled to participate in the Oppenheimer 5th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, which is being held as a virtual event on May 12, 2020.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a conference call with management should contact their Oppenheimer representative or Everspin’s investor relations.

Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on www.everspin.com.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Contacts

Everspin Investor Relations Contact:
Leanne K. Sievers, President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

T: 949-224-3874

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

