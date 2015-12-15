FogHorn Hosts Discussion on “The State of the Edge: The Impact of Edge-based AI in Oil & Gas”

Learn about state of edge computing and popular use cases of the technology in the Oil & Gas industry.

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FogHorn, a leading developer of Edge AI software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced FogHorn CTO Sastry Malladi’s session at the Edge Computing Technologies in Oil & Gas, on Jan. 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. PST. In his session, Malladi will delve into how edge AI and real-time streaming video analytics can address the oil and gas industry’s most pressing challenges.

Gartner predicts that 75% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed at the edge, outside a traditional centralized data center or cloud, by 2025. As the number of IoT devices continues to grow exponentially throughout the oil and gas industry, access to high-speed networks with flexible infrastructure has become critical in order to keep up with day-to-day operations.

The session will walk participants through:

Improving decision making with all of your data

The evolution of the edge from data visibility to AI

How closed-loop edge to cloud machine learning enables AI at the edge

Use cases from across oil and gas industry

