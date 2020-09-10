FogHorn Obtains Broad Industry Recognition for Edge AI Excellence and Innovation
Lightning™ Platform and new Health & Safety Solution draw praise from World Economic Forum, Frost & Sullivan, CRN, Gartner, Counterpoint Research, and others
SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FogHorn, a leading developer of Edge AI software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today celebrates accolades for technology innovation and excellence in edge computing. FogHorn’s Lightning™ Edge AI Platform received critical acclaim highlighting impactful deployment benefits and competitive leadership. Additionally, FogHorn’s new Lightning Health & Safety Solution earned praise from a variety of industry experts for its ability to improve the safety of workplaces in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
FogHorn and its customers received several industry accolades for its efforts on deriving transformational business results for industrial and commercial organizations, as well as its edge-native artificial intelligence (AI) and IIoT platform:
- World Economic Forum: honored as a 2020 Technology Pioneer, a cohort including future headline-makers addressing global issues with cutting-edge technology
- IoT World: recognized as the winner in the Best Edge Computing Solution category and a finalist in the Best Manufacturing IoT Deployment category for the Stanley Black and Decker vision-based measuring tape defect detection system. Saudi Aramco was recognized as the winner in Best Energy IoT Deployment for its Auto Well Space Out solution using the Lightning Edge AI Platform.
- Analytics Insight: listed as Most Promising IoT Startup to Watch in 2020
- CRN: honored on the 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the IoT category
- IoT Evolution: named IoT Product of the Year
Beyond industry accolades, analyst organizations place FogHorn among the leading providers of AI-powered edge computing. As noted by Counterpoint Research analysts in its recent IoT platforms market overview report, “FogHorn is one of the hottest edge platforms, which is being heavily adopted in IoT applications due to its proprietary but highly capable real-time edge analytics engine.”
FogHorn’s 2020 achievements to-date have been recognized by the following analyst organizations:
- 451 Research and ABI Research highlighted the innovative capabilities of the Lightning Health & Safety Solution in recent features.
- ABI Research also covered FogHorn and the Lightning Health & Safety Solution in its ‘IoT AI and ML Services: Deploy, Learn, and Monetize’ report, noting strategy, position, and differentiation alongside other industry players.
- Frost & Sullivan recognized FogHorn for its work within the global AI-driven building technologies industry with a Product Leadership Award.
- Frost & Sullivan also included FogHorn’s Lightning Platform in its ‘Frost Radar in the Edge Analytics Software Market,’ placing as one of the top-three organizations alongside C3.ai and Uptake leading in innovation.
- Gartner mentioned FogHorn in a number of reports highlighting trends in the edge computing and IoT markets, including Hype Cycle for Edge Computing, 20201, Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing2, Market Trends: The Closing Chapters of IoT Marketing?3, Hype Cycle for the Internet of Things, 20204, and Hype Cycle for Embedded Software and Systems, 20205.
- Lastly, GigaOm recognized FogHorn as a leader in its ‘Market Radar for Edge Infrastructure,’ claiming a top-three spot overall alongside HPE and AWS, while taking the top spot in innovation.
“Following our Series C funding round in February, we doubled down on innovation and expansion of our product portfolio to support existing and new customer needs, as demonstrated by the positive industry feedback and successful release of FogHorn’s Lightning Health & Safety Solution,” said David C. King, CEO of FogHorn. “Over the next six to 12 months, we look forward to expanding our Lightning Solutions offerings to span a variety of industry use cases, delivering out-of-the-box packages to help both industrial and commercial customers more rapidly deploy edge AI and immediately derive insights to solve critical problems.”
