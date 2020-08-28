G5 Entertainment Releases Sherlock: Hidden Match-3 Cases in Russia, Global Release to Follow Soon

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play hidden object/match-3 puzzle game, Sherlock: Hidden Match-3 Cases, currently only in the Apple App Store and limited to Russia. The gradual rollout across all other countries and platforms to follow soon.

In Sherlock: Hidden Match-3 cases, players embark on an exciting detective adventure inspired by the legendary detective series Sherlock Holmes. In this adventure-filled game, players help restore original plots by solving complex match-3 puzzles, unravelling hidden object scenes, and completing thrilling quests. While players search for patterns behind investigations, they can enjoy colorful locations and characters from well-known books such as The Hound of the Baskervilles, Alice in Wonderland, The Wizard of Oz, and many other classic novels.

As with all new G5 games, Sherlock: Hidden Match:3 Cases has G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society®, Wordplay: Exercise your brain™ and Jewels of the Wild West®.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

Vlad Suglobov



CEO



investor@g5e.com

Stefan Wikstrand



CFO



+46 76 00 11 115

Joo Hun Kim



IR



USinvestor@g5e.com

+1 212 868 6760