giniPredict Turbocharges Planning and Forecasting for Australian and New Zealand Small Businesses

Powerful data modelling technology for making better, faster, more informed decisions

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessplanning—giniPredict launches today to give small businesses in Australia and New Zealand faster, more accurate and more powerful planning and forecasting capabilities. An intuitive, no-code technology that runs on top of familiar software products, giniPredict unlocks the patterns hidden in business data. Making the power of enterprise data analytics accessible to SMBs, it helps them to assess the commercial impact of individual variables, identify the best outcomes, and prioritise investment and resources.

Fung Lim, giniPredict’s General Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said: “Most financial software focuses on measuring the past. But growing a profitable, sustainable business is based on understanding the future. giniPredict brings the speed, simplicity and convenience of consumer apps to business forecasting to make better, faster, more informed decisions.”

Previously, capitalising on the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning required specialist in-house technical capabilities and the deployment of substantial resources. This effectively excluded most small and medium-sized businesses, which account for 98.5 percent of businesses in Australia, 97 percent in New Zealand and more than half of employment worldwide. giniPredict changes that by putting powerful data modelling technology within reach of every business.

giniPredict integrates with Xero, and with just a few clicks, small business leaders can model a variety of future commercial scenarios based on their historical data. As a special incentive for businesses to trial giniPredict, the first 200 licences in Australia and New Zealand will be provided free of charge for a period of six months. Otherwise, a subscription will cost $19.99 per licence per month.

Fung Lim continued: ‘Growing businesses in Australia and New Zealand are at the head of the pack globally when it comes to adopting cloud business technology, and giniPredict effectively gives them access to a data scientist. It plugs straight into Xero and immediately enables non-technical and non-specialist users to model scenarios, explore options and select better commercial futures.”

gini chose to launch their product in the A/NZ region first, due to high levels of uptake for cloud solutions, the relatively advanced adoption of technology in general and maturity of the digital market.

Businesses interested in the service can find out more at https://www.gini.co

Contacts

Luke Frost



+61 (0) 407 271 064



luke.frost@prdeadlines.com