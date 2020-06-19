Global Doll, Toy & Game Markets, 2020-2030 with COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider doll, toy, and game market, and compares it with other markets.

The global doll, toy, and game market is expected to decline from $102.6 billion in 2019 to $101.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $128.5 billion in 2023.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global doll, toy, and game market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global doll, toy, and game market. Africa was the smallest region in the global doll, toy, and game market.

Demand for smart toys is on the rise due to its user engaging property. Smart Toys are electronic component embedded toys that have their own intelligence and behaves according to the environmental stimuli. It enables to reduce the smartphone industry threat by using artificial intelligence to attract children. Many smart toys like Spin Master’s interactive Luvabella baby doll, Hasbro’s bluetooth-connected Furreal motorized pet, Barbie’s futuristic hologram Barbie, Lego’s app-based coding playset and Mattel “smart” baby monitor have been launched.

