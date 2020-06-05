Gurucul Named Best Behavior Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection Solution by SC Awards Europe

Platform Recognized for Meeting Customers Needs, Enterprise Scalability and Ability to Eliminate Time and Cost Associated with Data Duplication

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Gurucul, a leader in unified security and risk analytics technology for on-premises and the cloud, today announced that Gurucul Unified Security and Risk Analytics has been named Best Behavior Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection product in the coveted SC Awards Europe 2020 competition. The SC Awards review is available here.

“Gurucul scales, meets client’s needs and eliminates time and cost associated with data duplication, which is a problem for many,” said the SC Awards Europe judging panel. “The product offers flexible deployment options, 1400+ pre-packaged ML models and pre-tuned industry specific versions, and a good pricing structure.”

The SC Awards Europe are recognized as the most prestigious awards in the cybersecurity sector. Winners are selected by a judging panel of industry leaders for exemplifying the highest standards the industry has to offer. The annual SC Awards are organized by SC Media UK, the leading information resource for cybersecurity professionals in the UK and Europe.

“Being named the best behavior analytics solution by the SC Awards Europe from a large field of well-known vendors is further validation that Gurucul provides the most advanced machine learning-based threat detection capabilities on the market,” said Saryu Nayyar, CEO of Gurucul. “We help organizations discover and preempt risky activity by insiders and external attackers without the need to write rules or threat hunting, and prevent data breaches that elude traditional security technologies like SIEMs. We share this award with our customers as they have been integral to our success.”

The Gurucul Unified Security and Risk Analytics platform ingests and analyzes massive amounts of data on user/entity behaviors from virtually any data source, including the network, IT systems, cloud platforms, applications, IoT, social media, etc. It applies identity-centric, model-driven data science, machine learning, anomaly detection and predictive risk-scoring algorithms to identify not just anomalous behavior, but risk-scored activity indicative of security threats and fraud attempts. Gurucul’s accuracy and real-time alerting saves security analyst time and allows organizations to stop potential damage before it occurs.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security and fraud analytics company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Unified Security and Risk Analytics Platform combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cyber fraud, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance and risk based security orchestration and automation. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

