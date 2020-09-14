HyperX Introduces New Blue Light Blocking Spectre Eyewear Collection for Youth and Adults

The Spectre Line Includes Three New Eyewear Styles Designed to Reduce Digital Eyestrain by Blocking Blue Light, and Improve Comfort for Gamers, Students and Professionals Alike

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudAlpha—HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the HyperX Spectre Gaming Eyewear collection now includes three new families of glasses – Stealth, React and Scout. The HyperX Spectre Eyewear collection features exclusive HyperX gaming-grade, impact-resistant lenses that offer superior blue light and UV protection for gamers and individuals while viewing digital devices. Designed to meet a variety of style and screen viewing needs, the new gaming eyewear families offer a range of lens technology options, designs, colors, and sizes. The Spectre Scout family offers several youth options, designed for kids who game, as well as learn and study at home.





With 80 percent of people using digital devices more than two hours a day and nearly 67 percent using two or more devices simultaneously, research has shown that exposure to high energy blue light rays can cause eye fatigue, blurry vision and lack of sleep.1 The blue-light-blocking Spectre Eyewear is designed to help protect eyes from the short- and long-term effects of digital eyestrain and keep gamers’ eyes comfortable during longer gaming sessions, or while working and learning on a computer, or scrolling on a phone.

“We are excited to introduce the new HyperX Spectre Eyewear collection with gaming lens profiles that are specific to HyperX,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX. “The clear lens profiles allow users to see every graphic and detail as they are intended to be seen with minimal color distortion, all while blocking harmful blue wavelengths of light. As more and more families and gamers are working and schooling remote, the versatile new Spectre Eyewear lineup provides digital eyestrain protection and transitions from gaming to the office to the couch and everywhere in between.”

The HyperX Spectre Stealth models utilize thin-flex stainless steel metal temples, contouring injection tips and flex hinges for ultra-comfort and minimal pressure when paired with a headset. All models feature premium nylon lenses designed to reduce color distortion. The family of Spectre Stealth eyewear is available in three frame styles with three color options – black to red fade, black to crystal fade and satin black – to fit a range of eyewear needs.

The HyperX Spectre React lineup eyewear offers optional polarized clip-on sunglass lenses that seamlessly attach using magnets to help reduce glare and protect from 100 percent UVA, UVB and UVC rays. Spectre React includes crystal-clear polycarbonate lenses that minimize eyestrain caused by colored and blurry vision. The frame utilizes a lightweight and flexible design that auto conforms to various head shapes and features ultra-thin, flexible rubber temple tips for greater headset compatibility. The lineup offers multiple frame styles to choose from, with or without the sunglass clip option.

The HyperX Spectre Scout, youth collection, lineup features color-blocking accents in a classic design with blue, green or white colorways that are popular in the gaming culture. The Spectre Scout lineup features crystal-clear polycarbonate lenses that filter out blue light and reduce the effects of digital eyestrain. Spectre Scout eyewear also features a lightweight, sporty style frame with smaller profiles and uses textured temple tips to reduce slippage.

All Spectre React and Stealth eyewear comes with a hard case and a microfiber pouch and the Spectre Scout eyewear comes with a microfiber pouch.

Availability

The HyperX Spectre Eyewear line will be available on Amazon starting on September 30. For more information, please visit the HyperX Spectre Eyewear collection page. All HyperX Spectre Eyewear styles are RX friendly with prescription-ready frames available for purchase through Lensabl.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Spectre Stealth Specifications:

Frame Material: Acetate / Stainless steel Lens: Premium Nylon

Part Number Color Shape Size (Eye/Bridge/Temple) Identifier MSRP HPX0002-006001 Black to Red Fade Square Medium/Large 54mm/18mm/140mm SQ1 $79.99 HPX0003-006001 Black to Red Fade Square Small/Medium 50mm/16mm/140mm SQ2 $79.99 HPX0004-006001 Black to Red Fade Round Medium 48mm/18mm/140mm RD1 $79.99 HPX0002-010101 Satin Black Square Medium/Large 54mm/18mm/140mm SQ1 $79.99 HPX0003-010101 Satin Black Square Small/Medium 50mm/16mm/140mm SQ2 $79.99 HPX0004-010101 Satin Black Round Medium 48mm/18mm/140mm RD1 $79.99 HPX0002-001401 Black to Clear Fade Square Medium/Large 54mm/18mm/140mm SQ1 $79.99

HyperX Spectre React Specifications:

Frame Material: Ultem Lens: Polycarbonate

Part Number Color Shape Size (Eye/Bridge/Temple) Sunglass Clip Included MSRP HPX0005-010101 Satin Black Square Medium/Large 56mm/16mm/141mm No $69.99 HPX0005-010101G Satin Black Square Medium/Large 56mm/16mm/141mm Yes $79.99 HPX0006-010101 Satin Black Square Small/Medium 53mm/15mm/141mm No $69.99 HPX0006-010101G Satin Black Square Small/Medium 53mm/15mm/141mm Yes $79.99 HPX0005-170101 Satin Crystal Gray Square Medium/Large 56mm/16mm/141mm No $69.99 HPX0005-170101G Satin Crystal Gray Square Medium/Large 56mm/16mm/141mm Yes $79.99 HPX0006-170101 Satin Crystal Gray Square Small/Medium 53mm/15mm/141mm No $69.99 HPX0006-170101G Satin Crystal Gray Square Small/Medium 53mm/15mm/141mm Yes $79.99

HyperX Spectre Scout Specifications:

Frame Material: TR-90 Lens: Polycarbonate

Part Number Color Shape (Eye/Bridge/Temple) Size MSRP HPX0007-011001 Satin Black/Crystal White Square 50mm/16mm/133mm Youth $39.99 HPX0007-014301 Satin Black/Crystal Blue Square 50mm/16mm/133mm Youth $39.99 HPX0007-013201 Satin Black/Crystal Green Square 50mm/16mm/133mm Youth $39.99

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

1Vision Council, Digital Eyestrain, https://www.thevisioncouncil.org/content/digital-eye-strain

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trader respective owners.

