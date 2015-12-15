ID R&D Expands Support For Face Biometric Liveness On Embedded IoT and Edge Systems

Integration with NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX enables highly-optimized passive liveness detection for IoT and physical access control

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MachineLearning–ID R&D, a provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics, announced today that its passive facial liveness detection product, IDLive™ Face, now runs on the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX. The small form factor system-on-module (SOM) supports multiple AI neural networks running in parallel and trillions of operations per second, resulting in faster processing and lower hardware costs when deploying face biometrics with liveness detection on embedded IoT and edge computing systems.

Use cases include smart cameras and sensors, connected cars, printers, vending machines, and building access systems that require high performance machine learning algorithms running in an embedded system for local image processing. Support for IDLive Face on Jetson Xavier NX mitigates size, power, and cost constraints that have limited the ability to deploy and scale face biometrics in standalone devices.

Precise Biometrics offers ID R&D’s passive facial liveness detection as part of its facility access control product, YOUNiQ. The global software provider is currently testing on the Jetson platform to further reduce the footprint and cost of required hardware.

“Enabling our facility access control clients to leverage face biometrics with passive liveness increases security while improving convenience. We see huge value for IDLive Face in this scenario where face biometrics can replace or supplement keys, tags or PINs and make you the key,” said Mark Cornett, Senior Sales Director (US) at Precise Biometrics. “The ability to leverage Jetson offers clients a highly cost-efficient way to deploy and scale sophisticated biometrics for access control.”

“We are always looking for ways to improve the usability and performance of our products,” said Alexey Khitrov, ID R&D president. “Porting IDLive Face to Jetson is another piece of evidence of our commitment to making authentication secure and frictionless regardless of the use case.”

General Availability of IDLive Face on NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier NX is scheduled for May 2021. Visit idrnd.ai to learn more.

