Infogain Recognized as ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Digital Interactive Experience (IX) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalExperience–Infogain, a Silicon Valley based digital platform and software engineering company, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Digital Interactive Experience (IX) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020.

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing market capability, impact, and vision. The Digital Interactive Experience (IX) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020 categorizes 18 Digital Interactive service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants. The assessment is based on Everest Group’s interactions with leading Interactive Experience (IX) service providers, proprietary database of participants, client reference checks, and an analysis of the digital IX market.

Vikas Kamran, EVP – Infogain and CEO – Revel Consulting said, “With customer acquisition costs on the rise, most business leaders believe their companies need to provide authentic experiences that build trust, instill loyalty, and grow customer lifetime value. Infogain’s experience-led approach blends human-centered design with software engineering to understand, reframe and unlock latent value. We’re passionate about improving customer and employee delight through personalized digital experiences that feel valuable, not intrusive.”

Ayan Mukerji, President and Chief Operating Officer, Infogain, said, “Digital Interactive Experience (IX) is an important part of Infogain’s Value Delivery Framework, where we identify B2B and B2C digital strategies and unlock new potential by delivering touchless and frictionless experience. We adopt a cloud-first digital platform approach to drive competitive advantage in the network economy.”

“Digital Interactive Experience (IX) services are helping enterprises differentiate in the experience economy and unlock more value for their customers, employees, and partners. The new experience ecosystem, accelerated by the ongoing pandemic, is characterized by digital-first, touchless operations, coupled with increased consumption of at-home experiences,” said Nitish Mittal, Vice President, Everest Group. “Infogain has made notable strides in digital IX services by establishing a credible set of offerings in marketing, digital experience, and commerce.”

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and engineering services. For more information on the report, click here.

About Infogain

Infogain is a Silicon Valley headquartered company with digital platform and software engineering expertise in the travel, retail, insurance, healthcare, and high technology industries. We accelerate design-led transformation and delivery of digital customer engagement systems and platforms. Infogain engineers business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives using technologies such as cloud, microservices, robotic process automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence.

A ChrysCapital portfolio company, Infogain has offices in California, Washington, Texas, London, Dubai, India, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Austin, Kraków, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai.

