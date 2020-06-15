Ingram Micro Cloud Announces Winners of 2020 Partner Awards

Elite group of partners recognized for unparalleled success in leveraging Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and the CloudBlue platform to provide world-class solutions to their customers

The first-ever, industry-wide virtual conference provided the opportunity to recognize channel partners worldwide who have exhibited a high level of innovation, advocacy, performance and sales success with the company’s two distinct offerings: Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and CloudBlue, its hyperscale digital platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. These partners have all demonstrated the ability to help end users transform digitally using cloud technologies. Key criteria used to determine this elite group included overall cloud business growth, peer-to-peer leadership, and level of engagement and alignment with Ingram Micro.

“Our Partner Awards celebrate the success of our top partners in delivering powerful solutions to drive digital transformation,” said Nimesh Davé, executive vice president, global cloud at Ingram Micro. “We measure our success by the accomplishments of our partners to empower their customers with best-in-class solutions.”

The 2020 Partner Awards winners are:

CloudBlue Global Partner of the Year: América Móvil

This award recognizes a CloudBlue partner that has seen consistent growth over the year and has developed a strong partnership with CloudBlue, leading to a very successful 2020.

América Móvil has been a CloudBlue customer since 2012 and has grown to be one of our top partners with five CloudBlue hubs worldwide and more than five million seats. In 2019, América Móvil, with a presence in over 70% of LATAM countries and the USA, started using the CloudBlue Connect platform and reached over 18 connectors in production during that time. They have successfully overcome the complexity of the LATAM market while reducing costs and time-to-market, and the company continues to thrive as a top CloudBlue partner spanning multiple geographies.

CloudBlue Breakthrough Partner of the Year: SB C&S

This award recognizes a new partner that launched on CloudBlue and saw immediate, breakthrough success by using assisted sales and CloudBlue services.

Since partnering with CloudBlue in May 2019, SB C&S has reduced the average time to execute contracts and manage orders. They accomplished this by using CloudBlue technology to launch a marketplace that’s well-integrated into their internal systems. The company’s future is focused on the distribution of hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, the mobile workplace and IoT, with a shift across all lines of business to recurring revenue and the subscription economy. SB C&S planned and implemented the integration of the CloudBlue Commerce engine with their internal systems in a very methodical and thorough manner in 2019 by considering all aspects of the integration. The company’s ability to leverage CloudBlue Commerce capabilities and the shared vision to digitally transform their internal architecture has been impressive.

CloudBlue Visionary Partner of the Year: T-Mobile

This award recognizes a new partner that has demonstrated excellence in its vision and implementation of CloudBlue, powering innovation across its business and delivering more growth and impact.

Since partnering with CloudBlue last year, T-Mobile has had remarkable success selling software-as-a-service solutions and expects that to continue. T-Mobile for Business Marketplace creates new value for its customers by making it easier to buy business software products. The company also executed a differentiated approach to get to market faster using CloudBlue’s proven sales resources to develop “Marketplace Advisors,” a part of the customer-facing team for the T-Mobile for Business Marketplace. So far, the company’s vision for growth has positively influenced CloudBlue’s catalog offerings, bringing about the onboarding of five new independent software vendors (ISVs) to help T-Mobile expand its product portfolio and generate sales.

Ingram Micro Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year: Converge Technology Solutions (NA), Cloud2Go (Brazil) & Platinum Technology (Australia)

This award recognizes partners who saw outstanding success and quantifiable business growth in 2019, selling products from Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to help the digital transformation of their customers’ business.

Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace Growth Partner of the Year: Kraft Kennedy (NA) & SGA (Brazil)

This award recognizes partners who saw outstanding success in 2019 with the highest total number of seats sold.

Ingram Micro Cloud Solutions Partner MVPs:

This award recognizes MVP partners for each of the following solutions who leveraged Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to create solutions with significant impact, and subsequently saw outstanding success in 2019.

Ingram Micro Cloud Rookie Partner of the Year: MRE Consulting, LLC (NA) & FITTS (UK)

This award recognizes a rookie partner who has expanded their partnership with Ingram Micro Cloud to achieve outstanding growth in customer base and revenue, emerging as a breakthrough success in 2019.

