Insight Smart Solutions Earn 3 Honors in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards 2020

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, was recognized with three honorable mentions in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards.

In helping clients accelerate Internet of Things (IoT) solutions through its Connected Suite, Insight earned recognition in the categories of General Excellence; Best World Changing Idea for North America; and Spaces, Places and Cities. For General Excellence, Insight helped one of North America’s largest railroad companies implement a smart drone program to accelerate track repairs and improve rail safety using real-time image analysis. Insight’s other two honors were for helping a Houston-area school district deploy an alert notification system to instantly connect school administrators with first responders in an emergency situation.

“ As we’ve seen from today’s global challenges, ’World Changing Ideas’ tend to arise out of necessity,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America. “ Intelligent technology has the ability to transform inspiration into reality and can do so more quickly than ever. Our development of the solutions recognized by Fast Company include a public safety solution accelerator and a Connected Platform that simplify how smart spaces can be created and scaled for any environment. We’re now applying these templates to today’s health concerns, leveraging IoT and artificial intelligence to protect the wellbeing and safety of people when they are in public spaces.”

Using similar IoT edge processing and data analysis as the railroad maintenance solution, the flexibility of Insight’s Connected Platform now is being used to detect and prevent the spread of viruses in places where many people gather, be it theme parks, warehouses or office complexes. Rather than drones, the solution synchronizes data-gathering technologies like thermal imaging cameras from Insight’s best-of-breed partnerships to quickly and unintrusively screen patrons and workers for flu-like symptoms. Other IoT devices managed through the platform include high-definition cameras to scan for proper use of protective gear like face masks, sensors on cones to monitor lines for proper social distancing, and smart hand sanitizer dispensers and chatbots to remind people to practice good hygiene.

Similarly, the Insight Connected Safety solution recognized by Fast Company addresses communication challenges during emergencies and can be implemented for any high-occupancy facility, including shopping malls, stadiums and other public areas. The school safety alert notification system runs safety mechanisms like sound sensors, cameras, color-coded LED lighting and panic buttons on campuses through an IoT-enabled response system.

Now in its fourth year, World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. More than 3,000 entries across technology, transportation, education, food, politics and more were judged, with entries spanning the globe.

“ There seems no better time to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, resources and, in some cases, their scale to tackle society’s biggest problems,” said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “ Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have uncovered some of the smartest and most inspiring projects of the year.”

Fast Company’s May/June issue, which hits newsstands May 5, will feature award winners and illustrate how some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies are addressing grave global challenges. The awards also are highlighted online here.

