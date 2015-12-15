InVue Introduces RAC Lock for Data Centers

Industry-leading physical security and access control technology for tamper and breach detection

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InVue, the leading global provider of intelligent hardware and software systems for retail, consumer electronics and data centers, today introduces RAC Lock – a simple, scalable, and secure solution for data centers in need of visibility and control to their server racks.

In a connected world, demand for data storage capacity is steadily increasing. For data centers securing personal and business data, implementing robust protocols for both cyber and physical security is paramount, but not without its challenges. According to the latest IBM Security report, it takes on average 280 days to identify and contain a breach, an event now costing $3.86 million on average. Furthermore, the same study finds a growing divide in these costs between organizations with more advanced security processes and those without. Now more than ever, the speed at which organizations can detect and contain a threat has significant influence on these total costs.

Building on a legacy of securing high-value merchandise for the world’s largest retailers and brands, InVue has leveraged their Smart Locks and Access Manager software to deliver industry-leading physical security alongside real-time visibility and control to data centers worldwide with RAC Lock. The end-to-end solution enables businesses to meet the most stringent industry compliance requirements as well as mitigate the challenges of security risk and network uptime.

“We believe that RAC Lock will have a huge impact on the data center industry. It offers data center managers and security personnel the ability to deploy a secure and scalable access control solution without the hurdles of installation cost and complexity. With our solution, we can offer our Data Center customers peace of mind through detecting a physical breach in real time and reducing the incident response to contain losses,” explained Jim Sankey, InVue Founder and CEO.

RAC Lock provides the most secure first-line of defense at the rack level while providing intelligent data, analytics and tracking through Access Manager’s software application.

Using InVue’s patented IR technology, OneKEY uses power transfer to operate the lock and logs all key activity into Access Manager in real-time. Using the software, corporate users can control personnel access to entire sites, specific zones, or individual cabinets. Understand who is accessing what, when, and where – as well as remotely deauthorize key access when a threat is detected. Use Access Manager’s detailed reports for audit, compliance, and incident investigation.

“By leveraging the power transfer and the credential data of OneKEY, we are adding additional layers of security that are so critical for data center and remote edge applications,” Added Matthew Gilstrap, VP Access Control and Data Security.

The lock was designed with ease of installation and security in mind. It does not require power or a network to operate, allowing companies to quickly deploy across hundreds of locations in new or existing cabinets.

RAC Lock is available and ready to ship starting in March. To learn more, please visit: www.invue.com/data-center-security.

About InVue



Founded in 1972, InVue is the global innovator, developer and manufacturer of intelligent hardware and software systems for retail, consumer electronics, and data centers. Our data-driven technology seamlessly promotes, secures, and connects our customer’s merchandise, products, and services, to reduce their costs, minimize risk and improve profits. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., InVue is present in 90+ countries with regional offices in Amsterdam and Hong Kong, China.

