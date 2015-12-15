Itron Wins “Public Safety Innovation of the Year” IoT Breakthrough Award for Third Consecutive Year

Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet of Things Companies and Products

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Public Safety Innovation of the Year” award for the third consecutive year in the annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. This program is conducted each year by IoT Breakthrough, which is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet of Things market today.

The 2021 Public Safety Innovation of the Year award recognizes the cutting-edge IoT-based wastewater monitoring solution developed through a collaboration between Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer Department (WASD), Itron, Utility Systems Science & Software (US3) and the Avanti Company. Taking advantage of real-time data from US3’s wastewater flow sensors and Itron’s expertise in delivering outcome-based IoT solutions for critical infrastructure operators, this innovative solution enabled Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department to proactively identify I/I, prevent sewer overflows, improve water quality, protect local ecosystems and ensure public safety.

“Itron is not only displaying a high-level of IoT innovation with the developer program and IoT solutions, but this innovative smart city solution is a shining example of real-world IoT deployment yielding results,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “With the Itron wastewater management system, Miami-Dade is improving system reliability and ensuring safety for their 2.7 million residents. We extend our sincere congratulations to Itron for taking home our ‘Public Safety Innovation of the Year’ award for 2021.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

“With Itron’s IIoT solution and robust partner ecosystem, we are bringing innovative solutions to market, such as the wastewater monitoring capabilities at Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department, in order to enhance public safety for the communities our technology touches,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “We are thrilled that the success of this collaboration, which is improving the utility’s ability to address state and federal regulatory standards while increasing operational efficiency, is being recognized in the 2021 IoT Breakthrough Awards program.”

To mitigate regulatory issues and prevent sanitary sewer overflows, Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer Department (WASD), with the active collaboration of Itron, planned, coordinated, and deployed this solution. In addition to helping the utility comply with local environmental regulations, and mitigate sewer overflows, the solution delivers significant operational efficiencies for the department’s I/I reduction program. This solution automates the reporting process for regulatory compliance, and improve field personnel mobilization, reducing the amount of deployments by 60 percent, avoiding unnecessary deployments and reducing operational costs for the utility.

