JAKKS Pacific and SEGA of America Expand Global Toy Partnership for Sonic the Hedgehog Merchandise

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced a renewal with SEGA of America, Inc. for the Classic and Modern versions of the Sonic the Hedgehog Collection, maintaining JAKKS as one of the franchise’s global partners. JAKKS will design, manufacture, market, and sell Sonic the Hedgehog branded toy product lines worldwide commencing in 2022. This renewed agreement will include rights to produce action figures, playsets, vehicles, plush and other collectibles.

The JAKKS line of Sonic the Hedgehog merchandise seen unprecedented success since its introduction in 2019 with product launches spanning big box retailers in-store and online. The four-inch figures replicating Modern and Classic versions of Sonic were an immediate hit with fans of all ages that were looking for new ways to experience the brand. The introduction of the 2.5-inch figures and Green Hills Zone playset last fall brought all new ways to play and recreate the action of this iconic zone from the video games.

“Our line of Sonic the Hedgehog products consistently hit the mark with retailers and fans, and we are excited to continue to develop innovative toys with SEGA that resonate on a global scale,” said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “Our Sonic figures, playsets and plush have seen consistent sales growth since our partnership with SEGA began. There is more great product to be introduced for this Fall and for several years to come.”

“JAKKS Pacific has been an integral partner in bringing our vision for unique, high-quality Sonic collectibles to market over the past two years, and we’re ecstatic to expand our partnership them as we enter the next decade of the franchise,” said Alex Gomez, Licensing Director at SEGA of America. “The new collection is sure to bring Sonic fun to new heights with merchandise tied to upcoming projects and will feature the Blue Blur in his Classic and Modern form, with something special for Sonic fans of every generation.”

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products. These product lines include best sellers such as Sonic the Hedgehog action figures, plush and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

SEGA® of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. SEGA of America’s website is located at www.sega.com. To stay current on Sonic the Hedgehog news, follow Sonic on Twitter and Instagram, like him on Facebook, and subscribe to the Twitch channel and the YouTube channel. Please visit the official Sonic website www.sonicthehedgehog.com and don’t forget to visit the SEGA e-shop at shop.sega.com for new and exclusive products for the ultimate SEGA fan.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

