Join the Hunt! Monster Hunter Rise and Ninjala Collab Starts Today

Players can don their favorite armor, grill up monster meat, and transform into some cuddly companions

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Get ready to swing into action with your Ninja-Gum like a Wirebug—Monster Hunter Rise makes its debut in Ninjala as part of a brand new collaboration! From now through May 26, players can rise to the challenge with a variety of collaboration items.

Avatar Costumes

Three new themed Avatar Costumes are available in the Specialty Shop, introducing all kinds of styles from Monster Hunter Rise.

Kamura Style is based on the Kamura Armor – it’s the perfect attire to start a new adventure!

is based on the Kamura Armor – it’s the perfect attire to start a new adventure! Rathalos Style is made up of Rathalos armor set pieces. It’s a lot easier to get here if you don’t have to farm any Rathalos drops.

is made up of Rathalos armor set pieces. It’s a lot easier to get here if you don’t have to farm any Rathalos drops. Aknosom Style is based on the Aknosom Armor. This metal suit might not keep you protected any more than other skins, but this “knight in shining armor” also goes along nicely with Season 5’s fairy tales theme.

Emotes, Gum Utsusemi, and more

Three new emotes let players cook up some monster meat with BBQ Success, but just like in the game, it won’t always work with BBQ Fail. Weapon Sharpening helps players get battle ready!

Players will be able to take the form of a Palico and Palamute with new Gum Utsusemi. Unleash your animal instincts and sneak up on unsuspecting enemies!

Players can also grab a MHRise 2 IPPON decoration featuring a Palamute and a Palico, and a Monster Hunter Tee.

Other Rewards

By logging in during the collaboration event, all players will receive a MHRise Palico Sticker. They can also earn a MHRise 1 IPPON Decoration as a battle reward.

