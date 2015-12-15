Kalypso and AVATA Collaborate to Drive Digital Transformation Initiatives for Oracle Customers

New Partnership Enables Clients to Harness the Power of Oracle Cloud

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kalypso, a professional services firm helping clients discover, create, make and sell better products with digital, today announced its partnership with AVATA, a leading services provider for Oracle Cloud, enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCM), and enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions. The partnership will help clients accelerate digital transformation initiatives with Oracle’s suite of Cloud applications. Both Kalypso and AVATA have long-established and successful Oracle practices; the partnership extends each firms’ expertise and reaches to deliver more comprehensive SCM, ERP, product lifecycle management (PLM), and enterprise data management (EDM) solutions through Oracle’s Cloud technology.

The two firms complement each other’s Oracle Cloud application implementation capabilities. AVATA delivers strategic and implementation services related to Oracle’s SCM, ERP, and EPM solutions, and Kalypso provides services related to Oracle’s PLM, EDM, and emerging applications, such as IoT, blockchain and data science. With this combined expertise, the partnership can provide comprehensive coverage across Oracle’s Cloud applications portfolio to accelerate digital innovation and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

“We’re excited to combine forces with AVATA to deliver increased value for our rapidly expanding Cloud client base,” said Nigel Hallett, Oracle Practice Managing Director, Kalypso. “As digital transformation and Cloud have become even more critical to business success as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this partnership will enable us to better support our clients by helping them leverage the power of Oracle’s comprehensive, integrated Cloud solutions.”

Leveraging both companies’ experience from hundreds of Oracle implementations, the combined solutions portfolio and services expertise will help Oracle customers:

Migrate legacy/on-premises Oracle applications to the Cloud

Develop value-based solution roadmaps for digital transformation

Enable the digital thread with end-to-end Oracle Cloud enterprise solutions

Accelerate innovation by increasing connectivity and insights in the enterprise value chain

“We’re honored to partner with Kalypso to help our clients maximize the value of Oracle’s Cloud applications,” said Kevin Martin, Vice President, Sales, and Solutions, AVATA. “Kalypso’s strategic expertise complements ours well, and we look forward to joining forces to help our clients expand and make the most of their digital investments.”

Kalypso and AVATA have each supported hundreds of clients, ranging from $25M to over $35B, across a variety of industries in their deployment of on-premises and Oracle Cloud applications.

About Kalypso

Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation company (NYSE: ROK), is a professional services firm helping clients discover, create, make and sell better products with digital. The firm provides consulting, digital, technology, business process management, and managed services across the innovation value chain. For more information, visit http://kalypso.com. Follow @KalypsoLP on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About AVATA

AVATA is a leading strategic partner of Oracle and is recognized for its global capabilities in helping companies solve critical business challenges through people, processes, and technology. We offer the unique blend of real-world industry experience, best practices, and software expertise that sets us apart from pure system integrators. Leveraging Oracle SCM and ERP Cloud solutions, we provide our clients with a strategy that fits their organization and competitive processes that differentiate them in their respective markets and successfully deliver rapid improvements impacting bottom-line performance. AVATA is headquartered in the US with resources throughout the USA, Australia, India, and Europe. Follow AVATA on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more info, visit www.avata.com.

