Keysight’s 5G Device Test and Validation Solutions Selected by CETECOM to Address Global Certification Requirements

Keysight enables test house to deliver leading services for certifying 5G new radio devices according to 3GPP standards and mobile operator acceptance plans

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that CETECOM has selected Keysight’s comprehensive 5G emulation solutions to address global 5G new radio (NR) certification requirements.

CETECOM, a provider of independent consulting, testing and certification services with global accreditations for testing a wide range of telecommunication products, selected Keysight’s 5G solutions to deliver services for certifying 5G NR devices according to the latest 3GPP standards and mobile operator acceptance plans. Keysight’s solutions support test cases mandated by GCF and PTCRB for regulatory radio frequency (RF), radio resource management (RRM) and protocol testing, as well as by major mobile operators.

Mobile operators around the world are ramping deployments of 5G services to support applications for consumers, industrial IoT, autonomous transportation, remote healthcare, and agriculture. According to the Global mobile Supplier’s Association (GSA), eighty-one device vendors are expected to commercially launch more than two-hundred and eighty 5G devices in sixteen different form factors. Keysight’s 5G solutions enable this ecosystem to verify the performance of a device in any form factor and in any 3GPP frequency band.

“CETECOM’s selection of Keysight’s 5G test solutions reflects their confidence in Keysight’s ability to help speed 5G commercialization around the world,” said Scott Bryden, vice president Wireless Industry Solutions at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight’s early research and development in 5G has produced a comprehensive range of solutions that device vendors and mobile operators use to support global 5G deployments.”

Thirty percent of 5G devices announced to date support mmWave bands, also referred to as frequency range 2 (FR2). CETECOM selected Keysight’s 5G solutions to address the growing demand for device certification in FR2 using over-the-air (OTA) test methods.

“We’re pleased to work with Keysight, a company that shares our commitment to quality, reliability and flexibility,” said Wilfried Klassmann, Managing Director (CEO) for CETECOM. “Keysight’s dedication to measurement integrity and accurate results will enable us to deliver test and certification services that offer a worldwide market access to high-performing devices for a wide range of 5G use cases.”

