Kiana Analytics Automates Compliance With California AB-685 New Reporting Obligations for COVID-19 Workplace Exposure

New law requires employers to provide written notice of COVID-19 exposure and empowers CAL/OSHA to immediately shut down non-compliant facilities

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Analytics–Kiana Analytics, Inc., the premier location-based platform company delivering accurate proximity solutions to organizations worldwide, announces today that its Digital Contract Tracing Solution is helping California businesses (Public and Private) meet painstaking and timely AB-685 requirements.

California’s AB-685 will go into effect January 1, 2021 through January 1, 2023. It requires businesses to:

Identify all potentially exposed individuals present at a worksite upon identification of a positive COVID-19 case;

Provide written notice within 1 business day to all personnel who were exposed.

Penalties for non-compliance include CAL/OSHA’s authority to issue immediate “stop work orders” and fines of $25,000 per violation.

Kiana’s Digital Contact Tracing is part of its Smart Facility Management Platform helping employers immediately comply with AB-685 and effectively execute a Return to Work pandemic plan. Features include:

Simplified, scalable management. Receive exposure tracing in real-time and automate compliance of exposure notification and documentation requirements to Union and State Health Departments.

Seamless contact tracing that integrates with your existing WiFi infrastructure. No app or additional hardware required.

Privacy Preservation. All private data stays behind your firewall.

Improved governance and reduced business risk. Immediately identify potentially exposed people (per CDC guidelines), automate identification of density violations, and inform staff when surgical cleaning is needed.

Reduced cost of ownership and future proof. Re-engineer your site to adapt to new requirements for space utilization, physical security, and employee wellness post-pandemic.

“California is making progress in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases,” said Nader Fathi, CEO of Kiana Analytics. “AB-685 will allow workers and local public health officials to keep employees and the public safe. We at Kiana are delighted to help facilitate this reporting process and keep California employees and the public safe and enable return to work.”

