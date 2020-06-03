Limelight Networks Appoints Christine Cross as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$llnw #Edge–Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced Christine Cross has been appointed SVP, Chief Marketing Officer and will lead the company’s global marketing organization. In this role, she is responsible for all aspects of Limelight’s marketing strategy and execution including product management, demand generation, branding, strategic events and communications.

“As we execute our strategy and focus on edge services and video delivery, and to further accelerate our business momentum, we’re excited to announce the addition of Christine to the Limelight Leadership team,” said Bob Lento, Chief Executive Officer. “Her deep industry experience, passion for customer experiences and long history of delivering results uniquely qualify her to help drive our business forward. We expect 2020 to be our best year of top-line growth and are investing in capturing a meaningful share of the edge opportunities now and well into the future.”

Christine has 25 years of experience across marketing, product, sales and operations and spent nearly 10 years at GoDaddy serving in a variety of roles including VP of Global Customer Development and Marketing. In this role, Christine and her team were responsible for all elements of customer marketing to GoDaddy’s 18M+ customers. Christine holds an MBA from the University of Connecticut and a B.A. in Business/Marketing from Wartburg College.

“I’m excited to join Limelight Networks, a leader in the CDN industry with a culture focused on continuous innovation and advancing customer success,” said Ms. Cross. “I look forward to working across the company and with business partners to drive product innovation, expand Limelight’s market presence and maximize customer success.”

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

