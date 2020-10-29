Littelfuse to Participate in Baird and Stifel Virtual Investor Conferences

4 hours ago

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today it will participate in the Baird Virtual Global Industrial Conference on November 10, 2020 and the Stifel Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference on November 11, 2020.

Contact your Baird or Stifel representative to schedule a call with management. Investor materials will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics, and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com

LFUS-F

Contacts

Trisha Tuntland
Head of Investor Relations
(773) 628-2163

More Stories

Cloud-Native Retail Platform Tekion Raises $150 Million Series C

1 hour ago

WiTricity Raises $34 Million in Venture Capital, Including Strategic Investment From Mitsubishi Corporation

2 hours ago

IDEMIA Launches Converged Card to Enable Financial Inclusion with Identity and Payment Card Solution

2 hours ago

You may have missed

Watch Dogs®: Legion Now Available

57 mins ago

Yooka & Laylee Debut This November on Volta-X in First-Ever Collaboration

57 mins ago

Global Video Game Market Analysis 2020: Five Year Forecasts by Platform, Region and Distribution Method – ResearchAndMarkets.com

57 mins ago

Cloud-Native Retail Platform Tekion Raises $150 Million Series C

1 hour ago

WiTricity Raises $34 Million in Venture Capital, Including Strategic Investment From Mitsubishi Corporation

2 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!