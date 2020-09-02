Littelfuse to Participate in CL King Virtual Best Ideas Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today it will participate in the CL King Virtual Best Ideas Conference on September 16, 2020.

Contact your CL King representative to schedule a call with management. Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation on the investor relations page of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com. Presentation materials will be posted, and archived webcast made available after the event.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics, and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com

LFUS-F

Contacts

Trisha Tuntland

Head of Investor Relations

(773) 628-2163