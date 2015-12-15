Littelfuse to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 3

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 prior to market open on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website and followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company’s website.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

