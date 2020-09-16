Logitech G Unveils Two Audio Solutions for New Oculus Quest 2

Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones and Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset Designed and Configured for Optimal VR Gaming

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today announced new Oculus Ready™ immersive audio solutions for Oculus Quest 2 gamers. The new Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones and the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2.





“The teams at Oculus and Logitech G share the same passion for gaming, and the same ambition to push innovation, design and technology to new heights. We are proud to be partnering with Oculus to deliver a next gen Oculus Ready™ VR audio experience,” said Vadim Kogan, head of business development for VR and AR at Logitech. “The Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones and the PRO Gaming Headset have both been thoughtfully designed to support VR set up and to provide the most immersive and refined audio experience possible.”

The new Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones is the first high-performance, in-ear headphone from Logitech G to feature an asymmetrical, custom length cable created specifically for the Oculus Quest 2 headset. Featuring dual dedicated audio drivers, one for highs and mids, and one for bass, the G333 VR provides detail-rich sound for an accurate reproduction of the entire VR world.

Certified Oculus ReadyTM, the G333 VR is designed with a sturdy aluminium housing and elegant flat cables that won’t get twisted, G333 VR ensures a reliable durability and a premium look that matches the stunning Oculus Quest 2.

Based on the award-winning PRO Headset, the Logitech PRO Gaming Headset is a certified Oculus ReadyTM over-ear audio solution for Oculus Quest 2. The headset features the same core audio technology featured in the original PRO, but comes with a custom-length cable for simple and effective connectivity to your Oculus Quest 2. Designed for comfort and durability, PRO Gaming Headset is sturdy, comfortable and lightweight thanks to its aluminium fork and steel framed headband, premium leatherette ear cups and memory foam ear pads.

Both products are expected to be available in September of 2020. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones for Oculus Quest 2 is expected to retail for $49.99 USD MSRP. The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2 retails for $99.99 USD MSRP. Both products will be available at oculus.com, logitechg.com, and major retailers at launch in the US and Canada.

