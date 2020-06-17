Logitech Pledges Carbon Impact Transparency

First Consumer Electronics Company to Empower Consumers with Detailed Information on Products’ Environmental Impact Across the Portfolio

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI), maker of cloud peripheral products, today pledged to communicate the carbon impact of all its products on packaging and the company website. It expects the first carbon impact labeling to appear on its gaming products later this year, followed by a rollout across the full portfolio.

Logitech will be the first consumer electronics company to provide detailed carbon impact labeling on product packaging across the entire portfolio. In doing so, it intends to empower and collaborate with consumers, informing the purchasing choices they make. It also wishes to galvanize an industry-wide shift to dramatically lower the impact of carbon on the environment.

As an award-winning design company, Logitech designs for sustainability across all its brands, looking for ways to reduce the impact its products have on the environment throughout the design process. Until now, the carbon impact has not been visible to consumers looking to better understand their individual impact on the environment. Now, Logitech’s carbon transparent labeling will quantify that impact, communicate it to consumers, and empower them to make more informed purchasing decisions.

“We recognize the scale of the environmental challenges facing our planet today,” said Bracken Darrell, president and CEO of Logitech. “We are doubling down on our efforts to reduce our environmental impact, yet we can’t do it alone. By communicating the carbon impact of our products, we are empowering and collaborating with our consumers to better the world. Carbon is the new calorie – we need to know what we’re consuming. We also invite other companies to join Logitech in driving positive change by providing full transparency on their products. It will take an industry-wide effort to truly make a difference.”

Carbon transparency further extends Logitech’s commitment to sustainability across its products, packaging, and operations. In 2019, the Company neutralized the carbon in its gaming product portfolio, announced its support of the Paris Agreement, pledging to limit its carbon footprint to support the ambitious 1.5oC goal and committed that the Company will be powered exclusively by renewable electricity by 2030.

Calculating the carbon impact

Carbon impact is a recognized quantifiable measurement aligned with climate action efforts. Logitech has spent years developing a Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) capability that reflects a product’s carbon impact throughout the life of a product, from its raw materials to manufacturing, distribution, consumer use and ultimately the end of life. Application of the LCA tools and design expertise allows the company to analyze the carbon, toxicity and circularity impact of various product and packaging materials.

To support the integrity of internal calculations, Logitech will work with well-known third parties including Natural Capital Partners, iPoint Group, and an independent verifier to critically verify and validate product-level carbon impacts to DEKRA certification standards. Logitech is voluntarily communicating product carbon footprint information and will provide online access to the methodology and protocol applied, meeting carbon footprint quantification and communications or labeling standards outlined by ISO 14067 and ISO 14026.

“Increasingly we are seeing consumers looking for clear, transparent and credible statements of climate action by businesses,” said Rebecca Fay, chief marketing officer at Natural Capital Partners. “We applaud Logitech’s carbon transparency program which is an ideal complement to the CarbonNeutral(R) certification of its products and truly demonstrates that this is a company committed to a low carbon transformation.”

“Creating transparency for the carbon footprints of a company’s products is an important step towards reducing greenhouse gases and thus in the fight against climate change,” said Martina Prox, sustainability strategy, iPoint Group. “We look forward to continuing to work with Logitech on calculating and analyzing the carbon footprint of their product portfolio.”

For more information on Logitech’s sustainability efforts, go to our Annual Sustainability Report. For more information on Carbon Transparent Labeling go to https://www.logitech.com/sustainability/carbon-transparency.html.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

